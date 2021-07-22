Law clerks honored for service to Court

The Supreme Court's law clerks for the 2020-2021 term were recognized for their work on behalf of the Court at a July 21 luncheon. Clerks (left to right in photo) Katelyn Krabbenhoft, Mathew Keller, Erica Hovey, Logan Carpenter and Alexandra Carthew began their work with the Court on August 1, 2020.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.