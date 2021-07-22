Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Law clerks honored for service to Court

 

The Supreme Court's law clerks for the 2020-2021 term were recognized for their work on behalf of the Court at a July 21 luncheon. Clerks (left to right in photo) Katelyn Krabbenhoft, Mathew Keller, Erica Hovey, Logan Carpenter and Alexandra Carthew began their work with the Court on August 1, 2020.

