Global Preventive Vaccines Market is estimated to be US$ 69 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period - by PMI

/EIN News/ -- Covina, CA, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Preventive Vaccine market accounted for US$ 39.45 Billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 69.0 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.0%.The fact that vaccines were entirely responsible for the global eradication of smallpox (1980) and polio (2015), vaccine-preventable illnesses such as measles and mumps continue to be a concern. COVID-19 was just added to the list. In some disease sectors, such as polio, the preventive vaccinations industry has matured, whereas in others, it has yet to establish itself in the market. Infectious diseases are among the world's leading causes of death, posing some of the world's most serious health and security risks. Scientists from all over the world are now doing research, sharing information, increasing laboratory capacity in developing countries, and establishing global surveillance networks to prevent and control the spread of these diseases by preventive immunizations.

The report "Global Preventive Vaccines Market, By Vaccine Type (Live/Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Subunit Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, Recombinant Vector Vaccines, and DNA Vaccines), By Disease Type (Pneumococcal, Poliovirus, Hepatitis, Influenza, Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR), Varicella, Human Papilloma Virus, and Other Disease Types), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030"

Key Highlights:

In January 2019, GSK and Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV) announced the publication of positive results from two phase III studies of single- dose tafenoquine for the radical cure of Plasmodium Vivax (P. Vivax) Malaria in the New England Journal of Medicine.

In February 2018, GlaxosmithKline, PLC (GSK) RECEIVED European approval for the expanded indication for Fluarix Tetra (Influenza Vaccine) for ages 6 month to older.

Analyst View:

The rising prevalence of infectious diseases is a primary factor driving the target market’s growth. Vaccines now safeguard millions of people throughout the world from infectious diseases. In addition, infectious diseases are considered the world’s most lethal diseases, as well as the most serious health and security risks to the global population, and vaccines play a critical role in reducing the prevalence of infectious diseases. Such reasons are driving the demand for prophylactic vaccines around the world. The World Health Organization (WHO), for example, claims that immunization prevents 2-3 million deaths each year, and that they are confident that vaccines have saved millions of lives, but that estimating an exact number is hard.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Preventive Vaccines Market, By Vaccine Type (Live/Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Subunit Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, Recombinant Vector Vaccines, and DNA Vaccines), By Disease Type (Pneumococcal, Poliovirus, Hepatitis, Influenza, Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR), Varicella, Human Papilloma Virus, and Other Disease Types), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”

Key Market Insights from the report:

By Vaccine type, the Global Preventive Vaccine Market is segmented into Live/Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Subunit Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, Recombinant Vector Vaccines, and DNA Vaccines.

By Disease type, the market is segmented in Pneumococcal, Poliovirus, Hepatitis, Influenza, Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR), Varicella, Human Papilloma Virus, and Other Disease Types.

By Region, the Global Preventive Vaccine Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America holds the largest share in the market, with the United States being the largest contributor to its revenue.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players operating in the global preventive vaccines market includes Astellas Pharma Inc., CSL Limited, Emergent BioSolutions, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, MedImmune, LLC, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi Pasteur, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Bavarian Nordic, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Daiichi Sankyo, Biological E, and Panacea Biotec.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

