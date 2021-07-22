Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 494 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,146 in the last 365 days.

Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the week of July 26

Maintenance Schedule for the week of July 26, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
SR 28, 536, 66, 68

Various

 

 Various Mowing
County Wide Various Various Sign Repair & Replacement
SR 3016 Piney Dam Road Monroe Twp. General Drainage Work
SR 1009 Stoney Lonesome Road Monroe & Clarion Twp. General Drainage Work
SR 2005 Olean Trail Limestone Twp. Mill & Fill/ Patching
SR 3002 Bela Road Perry & Toby Twp. Seal Coat
SR 3004 Kissinger Mills Road Madison Twp Seal Coat
SR 3006 Sarah Furnace Road Madison Twp Seal Coat
SR  2005 Olean Trail Limestone Twp. Bridge Repair
SR 4003 Salem Road Richland Twp. Bridge Repair
SR 38 SR 38 SH Richland Twp. Bridge Repair
SR 861 SR 861 SH Porter Twp. Shoulder Cutting
SR 2003 Reidsburg Road Monroe Twp. Shoulder Cutting
SR 2007 Curllsville Road Porter Twp. Shoulder Cutting
SR 2011 Tin Town Road Monroe Twp. Shoulder Cutting

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.

You just read:

Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the week of July 26

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.