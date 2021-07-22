Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the week of July 26

Maintenance Schedule for the week of July 26, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity SR 28, 536, 66, 68 Various Various Mowing County Wide Various Various Sign Repair & Replacement SR 3016 Piney Dam Road Monroe Twp. General Drainage Work SR 1009 Stoney Lonesome Road Monroe & Clarion Twp. General Drainage Work SR 2005 Olean Trail Limestone Twp. Mill & Fill/ Patching SR 3002 Bela Road Perry & Toby Twp. Seal Coat SR 3004 Kissinger Mills Road Madison Twp Seal Coat SR 3006 Sarah Furnace Road Madison Twp Seal Coat SR 2005 Olean Trail Limestone Twp. Bridge Repair SR 4003 Salem Road Richland Twp. Bridge Repair SR 38 SR 38 SH Richland Twp. Bridge Repair SR 861 SR 861 SH Porter Twp. Shoulder Cutting SR 2003 Reidsburg Road Monroe Twp. Shoulder Cutting SR 2007 Curllsville Road Porter Twp. Shoulder Cutting SR 2011 Tin Town Road Monroe Twp. Shoulder Cutting

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.