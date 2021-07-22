Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the week of July 26
Maintenance Schedule for the week of July 26, 2021.
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|SR 28, 536, 66, 68
|
Various
|Various
|Mowing
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|Sign Repair & Replacement
|SR 3016
|Piney Dam Road
|Monroe Twp.
|General Drainage Work
|SR 1009
|Stoney Lonesome Road
|Monroe & Clarion Twp.
|General Drainage Work
|SR 2005
|Olean Trail
|Limestone Twp.
|Mill & Fill/ Patching
|SR 3002
|Bela Road
|Perry & Toby Twp.
|Seal Coat
|SR 3004
|Kissinger Mills Road
|Madison Twp
|Seal Coat
|SR 3006
|Sarah Furnace Road
|Madison Twp
|Seal Coat
|SR 2005
|Olean Trail
|Limestone Twp.
|Bridge Repair
|SR 4003
|Salem Road
|Richland Twp.
|Bridge Repair
|SR 38
|SR 38 SH
|Richland Twp.
|Bridge Repair
|SR 861
|SR 861 SH
|Porter Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 2003
|Reidsburg Road
|Monroe Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 2007
|Curllsville Road
|Porter Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 2011
|Tin Town Road
|Monroe Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.