Moe Fields, a heartwarming new book about fathers and sons, makes Amazon’s “best seller” list Jewish memoirs
By Former Wall St VeteranMONROE TWP, NJ, USA, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pen Paper Press (PPP) publishing is pleased to announce that Moe Fields – the special bond between fathers and sons has made Amazon's "best seller" list for Jewish memoirs.
“From the more than two million books listed on Amazon, this is quite an accomplishment for a first-time author,” said Alice Sherman, Associate Director of PPP. “This is the second time Moe Fields has made a “best seller” category, after only six weeks from its publication date. We extend our congratulations to Stuart Z Goldstein, the author of this book.”
Goldstein's story is dedicated to his father who started out as a boxer growing up in Brooklyn during the Depression--and in the golden age of Jewish fighters (who essentially controlled every professional weight class). The image of the boxer is a strong theme in Moe Fields, confronting anti-Semitism before and during WWII and later while starting a plumbing business in northern New Jersey in the 1950s.
The story cuts across 5 decades and is dedicated to his dad’s fighting spirit and determination to protect his family and inspire his three sons to succeed in their careers—and as fathers.
When a health crisis threatens the life Moe Fields and a drunk driver causes a horrific car accident crippling his wife, Moe digs deep to turn tragedy into triumph. His three sons, grow up with the trauma of witnessing their parents suffering and uncertainty, but are inspired by their father to persevere.
“As a fighter you understand, everyone gets knocked down in the boxing ring,” Moe tells his sons. “It’s what you do afterward that defines your character.”
“At PPP, we strongly believed Moe Fields celebrates the strength of family, faith and the enduring legacy we give to our children — values that are more important than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic, when so many folks are far away from family and loved ones.
This book continues to win accolades and readers because of the life affirming messages.” Sherman added.
Andy Polansky, the executive chairman at Weber Shandwick, wrote in the book’s foreword, “Goldstein applies his gift of storytelling to bring us Moe Fields, a compelling story about a father’s extraordinary work ethic and indomitable spirit in the face of adversity. I thought about my own father often reading this book. We all have our Moe Fields.”
Moe Fields is currently available at local book stores and on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other platforms (like Target, Walmart) in the U.S., and 30 countries in the UK, Europe, Asia, Australia and Canada.
Goldstein, 70, was one of the longest-serving PR spokespeople on Wall Street. He served 20 years as managing director of Corporate Communications & Public Affairs for the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) in New York, the largest trade clearing house ($5 trillion daily) and central securities depository in the world.
Goldstein has co-authored two books that explain the inner workings of U.S. Capital Markets, as well as numerous articles in PR trade magazines globally. His byline on public policy issues has appeared in newspapers such as USA Today, the Washington Times, the Star-Ledger, Trenton Times and Global Financial Markets magazine.
Background: Pen Paper Press is a small indie publisher based in New Jersey. Our goal is to provide readers with life-affirming stories that capture the imagination and inspire readers. Our initial focus is nonfiction, but we will consider fiction with a powerful message about the human experience.
