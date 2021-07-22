07-22-2021  $1 Million and $50,000 Powerball Tickets Sold in WV

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — Two Powerball tickets from the Wednesday, July, 21 drawing, one worth $1 million and the other $50,000, were sold in West Virginia. The $1 million ticket was purchased at Little General #5075 on Davis Creek Road in Barboursville, and the $50,000 ticket, was sold at Mountaineer Mart #146905 on State Highway 5 in Glenville.

Wednesday’s numbers were 27, 28, 44, 67, 68, and the Power Ball was 11.

The $1 Million Dollar ticket matched all five numbers, but missed the Power Ball. The $50,000 ticket matched four numbers plus the Power Ball. The Powerplay option was not purchased on either ticket.

The holder of each ticket is encouraged to sign the back of their ticket and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

Powerball tickets cost $2, or $3 with the Powerplay option that can increase your prize two to 10 times.

West Virginia Lottery proceeds benefit Education, Seniors, and Tourism.

