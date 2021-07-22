First of Its Kind - Florida Business Brokers for Construction Businesses Only
Specializing in the Sale of Construction Businesses and Accompanying Real Estate
The Premier Construction Business Brokerage experience is unlike that of your typical brokerage firm. We KNOW how to get the deal done!”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier Construction Business Brokers (PCBB) is the first of its kind. It is a boutique-style business brokerage dedicated to facilitating the sales, acquisitions, mergers, and valuations of construction businesses. PCBB is owned and operated by Florida business / real estate brokers who are also construction professionals and business owners.
— Lori Wolin, Ph.D.
“We KNOW construction businesses. We're construction business OWNERS. Our diverse team of licensed contractors, valuation analysts, licensed real estate brokers, and exit strategists works with buyers and sellers of all types and sizes of construction businesses. We have long-standing relationships with sellers as well as corporate and independent buyers,” said John Purland, PCBB’s Partner.
Lori Wolin, PCBB’s Partner and valuation expert expressed: “The Premier Construction Business Brokerage experience is unlike that of your typical brokerage firm. We offer 20 years of experience, professionalism, and unsurpassed service to our clients. We are dedicated to helping construction business owners execute what may be the most significant transactions of their lives. We KNOW how to get the deal done!”
The PCBB team has the resources, knowledge, and skills needed to ensure a smooth transition as clients look forward to the next stage of their lives. PCBB is committed to maintaining client confidentiality.
The PCBB team holds the following construction and real estate licenses:
· FL Building Contractor: Lic. #CBC1254591
· FL Roofing Contractor: Lic. #CCC1327510
· Underground Utility & Excavation Contractor:
Lic. #CUC1225516 and #CUC1225656
· FL Real Estate Broker: Lic. #BK3076268
· Fire Protection Contractor: Lic. #FPC20-000029
· FL Building Contractor: Lic. #CBC1254311
· FL Roofing Contractor: Lic. #CCC1328192
· Community Association Manager: Lic. #CAM31304
· FL Realtor® Lic. #SL3085468
In addition to the above licenses, the PCBB Principals hold MBAs, a Ph.D., and speak Italian,
German, and Croatian fluently. For more information, please visit http://www.PremierCBB.com.
If you would like more information, please contact Lori Wolin at 352-322-4410 or email info@PremierCBB.com.
Lori Wolin
Premier Construction Business Brokers
+1 352-322-4410
