Global Erotic Lingerie Market Is Expected to Reach $32.00 Billion by 2028: Says AMR

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global erotic lingerie market was estimated at $19.28 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $32.00 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Increase in influence of dynamic fashion trends, rise in growth of the online retail platform, and advent of tattooed erotic lingerie products fuel the growth of the global erotic lingerie market. On the other hand, high cost and prevalence of dermatological conditions among erotic lingerie wearers impede the growth to some extent. However, availability of variety of erotic lingerie products and introduction of new materials are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 led to decrease in revenue and sales of erotic lingerie.

Scarcity of raw materials and dearth of skilled workforce affected the manufacturing processes. However, with mass inoculation drives on board, the global situation is getting better and the market is expected to recoup soon.

The global erotic lingerie market is analyzed across product type, material, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the bra segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global erotic lingerie market. At the same time, the shape wear segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.9% throughout the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market. At the same time, the e-commerce segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on region, the global erotic lingerie market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering- nearly two-fifths of the market. The region is also expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.5% by the end of 2028. The other provinces studied in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global erotic lingerie market report include Agent Provocateur, L Brands Inc., PVH Corporation, Amante, Adore Me, Bluebella, Felina, Frederick’s of Hollywood Operating Company, LLC, La Perla, and Ann Summers. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

