Utah Tourists Seeking Wild Horses Will Not Find the Onaqui Horses on the Range

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visitors to Utah will not be able to view the historic Onaqui wild horse herds after the Bureau of Land Management’s roundup last week. For the country’s equine protection community, July 14th through July 18th will be remembered as the days the beloved Onaqui wild horses were rounded up and removed by helicopter under the direction of the BLM. The horses removed from the range were moved to facilities where they are separated from their groups and disbanded. The BLM website states they planned to remove approximately 296 of the 475 horses. However, the updated BLM Gather Report states a total of 435 horses were removed. These iconic horses have been a tourism attraction for visitors to the Utah area from both the United States and abroad.

Prior to the removals members of the public rallied together for several weeks in hard fought efforts asking for intervention from both the Secretary of the Interior, Deb Halland, and from President Biden. Under the leadership of Marty Irby, Executive Director of Washington, D.C. based Animal Wellness Action, and Scott Beckstead, Director of Campaigns for both Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy, rallies were held in Salt Lake City, Utah and Washington, D.C. to generate public awareness and support. There were also phone call and email campaigns going on to reach out for help.

With individuals and organizations across the country calling on Congress and the Bureau of Land Management to address the need for changes in the wild horse and burro program, it’s a good time to bring 21st century humane science to the BLM program. The technology that allows virtual conferences such as the recent National Wild Horse and Burro Advisory Board Meeting and public comment sessions to take place can also be utilized for remote operations to humanely care for and manage wild horse and burro populations while they are still living on the range. The National Science Foundation’s wild horse science and technology grant recently awarded to Wildlife Protection Management, located in Albuquerque, New Mexico will further WPM’s existing wild horse work. The research and development grant announcement was published by New Mexico State University on June 14th.