Global investor Raphael Nagel is now looking for new investment opportunities

H.E. Dr. Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel

Dr. Raphael Nagel is going to start a business expedition to several countries, in the search to develop Impact Investment Projects in different sector.

DUBAI, COLOMBIA, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- H.E. Dr. Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel is a renowned investor, lobbyist, and philanthropist with extensive knowledge of international markets and global investing. General Manager of a multi-award-winning, Dubai based, Private Equity firm TACTICAL MANAGEMENT DWC LLC (www.tacticalmanagement.com), he has been looking to expand his investment portfolio over the years and help countries and entrepreneurs grow successfully. This is the reason why, together with a group of investment tycoons, Dr. Nagel is going to start in the month of August 2021 a business expedition to several countries of different regions, in the search to develop Impact Investment Projects in the sectors of:

• Healthcare

• Education

• Technology

• Agriculture

• Energy

• Medium & High-Tech

Will your country, and/or company be one of the fortunate ones to be part of the chosen investment portfolio projects? Dr. Raphael Nagel is open to receive any contact trough his LinkedIn account H.E. Dr. Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel and in Instagram dr_raphael_nagel.

A fervent believer of education, Dr. Raphael Nagel, has taken the initiative to provide free full-scholarships to more than 3,000 students around the globe in collaboration with the Dubai based online business school platform PhD Studies LLC (www.phdstudies.ae). Nagel is a keen believer that education is the solution of many of the existing social difficulties, consequently with this philanthropic project he will like to assist as much as much as possible to the youth, who is the present and future of our world.

“This is not a time for fear or paralysis”, Nagel stated. This is a time for people and countries fuelled by courage and ambition to adapt, innovate, achieve and discover. From its global perspective, Raphael Nagel is aiming at those willing to get involved in identifying future and optimistic scenarios to relaunch success.

Over the years, Nagel has been a member of various working groups, spent 17 years in banking and investment funds, and served as Senior Advisor to significant companies, both within and beyond Europe. He is a former Senior Manager of several Banks. Dr. Nagel is the co-founder of a Spanish investment bank specializing in cross-border transactions and debt restructuring. He is also the founding member and appointed Governor of Civitas Dei, an institute of history and archaeology of Jerusalem promoting the Abraham legacy.

Living in The United Arab Emirates since 2001, he has always admired how society coexists in the Emirates, within an environment of peace and prosperity among people of all faiths and backgrounds. He has learned that the key to success in this country is the ongoing promotion of tolerance and mutual encouragement. That's why he has founded and chair The Abrahamic Business Circle.

After decades of welfare and prosperity in a growing number of countries, the year 2020 had impacted our society in a way never seen before. As any other challenge in history this current pandemic has meant unprecedented socio-cultural variations conducting us all to take new decisions on our lives.

The global society has had to intrinsically adapt to these new changes in an innovative and accelerated manner requiring us to move forward on our knowledge in order to enter to a new era based on virtualization, and be able to stay on the business-trend and overtake the prevailing status quo.

Dr. Nagel propose that the existing global health crisis offers opportunities to alleviate the situation that the Coronavirus has come to bring, opening up possibilities for individuals and companies to decide to launch or develop business initiatives to satisfy needs that will arise in the new landscape.

The permanence of people in confinement and at home translates into increase in demand in e-commerce companies and since people are homebound, e-food, pet food, DIY, furniture, and appliance stores are increasing their sales.

It will make sense to explore business opportunities that will meet the new consumer´s needs, such as, Online Training, Telecommuting, Healthcare, Connection Security, 3D printing, Aid Services for the Elderly and Disadvantaged Groups, Wellbeing at Home, Leisure and Entertainment, Access to Culture, Logistics & Supply Chain.

HH Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum one said: We in the UAE have no such word as 'impossible' in our vocabulary. Such a word is used by lazy and the weak who fear challenges and progress"

H.E. Dr. Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel believes that everything is possible in life, even in times when people are afraid to move forward.

Follow me on:

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/h-e-dr-dr-h-c-raphael-nagel-619988b8