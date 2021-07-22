VARStreet Inc. integrates with CISCO’s DUO to enable 2-factor authentication for reseller logins
VARStreet Inc, the leading business management software for IT and office supplies VARs has announced successful integration with CISCO’s DUO.
Platform security has always been our top priority. This helps our partner resellers to use the platform without worrying about their data theft.”BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This integration would enable 2-factor authentication for the resellers using the platform and would enhance the platform's security. The security team at VARStreet has been working aggressively towards improving the platform security. The company made a substantial investment in implementing a web application firewall or WAF early this year. The recent integration with CISCO Duo to enable 2-factor authentication will ensure added security for the resellers using the platform to manage their daily operations like sales quotations, B2B eCommerce, advanced catalog management, CRM, procurement, and more.
— Shiv Agarwal, Director at VARStreet Inc.
The steps are simple to enable the 2-factor authentication. The resellers need to create an administrator account on CISCO DUO and complete the next steps to access the API keys. These keys will be entered on the VARStreet’s DUO setup page to enable the feature. The reseller can choose from the different modes of authentication like get a push notification on the Duo app or get a passcode on mobile or on their phone number. Resellers can also use the feature if the VARStreet app is not added to their DUO app.
Shiv Agarwal, Director VARStreet Inc. said, “Platform security has always been our top priority. This helps our partner resellers to use the platform without worrying about their data theft”. The product team at VARStreet also mentioned that this integration is one of the many steps towards building a tighter integration with the relevant CISCO ecosystem and their offerings. Shiv also added, “The team has already completed the integration with CISCO’s CCW and is working on CCW-R integration while evaluating other possible capabilities for value-added resellers of CISCO”
VARStreet, founded in 1999 and fuelled with over $20 million investment, has been the preferred software solution for VARs and MSPs across the United States and Canada. The platform integrates with 45+ IT and office supplies distributors like Ingram Micro, Techdata, SYNNEX, D&H, and more to offer a collective catalog of 7million+ products over 1,000+ categories and sub-categories. It is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners.
