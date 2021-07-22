At 52.6% CGAR, Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Market Size Value to Touch US $549.95 Million by 2026, Globally: Facts & Factors

[227+ Pages Research Report] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 43.55 Million in 2020 to reach USD 549.95 Million by 2026, at 52.6% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2019-2027. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are WiTricity Corporation, Momentum Wireless Power, Plugless Power Inc, ELIX Wireless, Groupe Delachaux and others.

Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Market By Service Type (Engine MRO, Avionics MRO, Airframe MRO, Cabin MRO, Landing Gear MRO, and Others), By Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing Aircraft and Rotary Wing Aircraft), By Organization Type (Airline/Operator MRO, Independent MRO, and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) MRO), and By Application (Commercial, Cargo, and Defence Services): Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026".

“According to the recent research report, the demand of global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Market size & share expected to reach to USD 549.95 Million by 2026 from USD 43.55 Million in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 52.6% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Market: Overview

Wireless charging systems for electric automobiles have advanced dramatically during the previous decade. Part of this is due to cities' desire to transition away from gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles in order to help provide cleaner cities, especially given the world's rising urbanization, and partly due to electric vehicles becoming more efficient and cost-competitive. If wireless charging devices are properly integrated into vehicles and strategically positioned around a city as well as at owners' homes, there should be no need for them to ever plug in their autos. Vehicles should be able to be charged at any time and from any location, and EV owners should not have to worry about the grid connection because it would be handled automatically.

Industry Major Market Players

Momentum Wireless Power

WiTricity Corporation

Plugless Power Inc

ELIX Wireless

Groupe Delachaux

Mojo Mobility Inc

TGood Global Ltd

HEVO Inc

Continental AG

Toshiba Corporation.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Market?

What are the top companies operative in Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Market?

What segments are covered in Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Market?

How can I get free sample report/company profiles of Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Market?

For a few years now, the Wireless Electric Vehicle Charger has been available on the market. Greater production and acceptance of electric passenger cars increased the investment in smart city technologies, and financial incentives provided by governmental organizations, to name a few components of the charging industry.

In 2020, the wireless EV charging systems market's base pads category accounted for the most revenue. Increased deployments of wireless EV charge systems across industries to wirelessly charge buses, taxis, and industrial vehicles; standardization of wireless charging pads to allow interoperability; and the presence of a large number of use cases and pilot projects supporting the adoption of static wireless EV charging systems are all contributing factors to this growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to shaky supply chains in Europe and Asia-Pacific (India, Republic of China, and South Korea), the world's leading wireless electric vehicle charging technology and systems manufacturers have halted production in Europe and Asia-Pacific (India, Republic of China, and South Korea).

Growing economies like China and India have announced a slew of costly stimulus measures to help the EV business overcome an economic crisis brought on by Covid-19 by investing substantially in high-tech and emerging charging infrastructure.

The increased demand for electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging infrastructure around the world

The increasing need for fast-charging infrastructure for electric cars (EV) around the world, the increasing installation of Wi-Fi in European nations, as well as the rising impact of concerns related to electric vehicles, all contributes to growth.

Moreover, increased demand for electric vehicles, rising oil prices, global warming, and expanding infrastructure for fast or dash chargers are all propelling the wireless electric vehicle charging market forward, boosting the target market's growth.

The Wireless Electric Vehicle Charger makes charging electric vehicles simple for both businesses and individuals. Wireless electric car charging equipment includes a number of encryption features that assist the automotive sector and serve to increase public demand for such wireless devices around the world.

The market for wireless electric vehicle chargers is a global one. It's a platform that works together. There are many small and medium businesses (SMEs) involved in this. The market for wireless electric vehicle charging is fiercely competitive. Furthermore, the native government's facilitation of the growth and adoption of wireless services gives a scalable possibility for the public-owned vehicle industry to increase its reach. Over the forecasted time, the reliance on modern technology for commercial and personal uses may outpace market need or anticipation.

Europe holds a significant market share in the Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems market

The European region is predicted to have the largest market share over the forecast period. Due to the presence of well-developed infrastructure, wireless charging infrastructure can be constructed at this location. In 2020, APAC holds the largest share of the global wireless EV charging systems market. The region's large share is mostly attributable to the region's increased adoption of electric vehicles, significant demand for rapid charging infrastructure, and emerging economies' increasing infrastructure development.

Browse the full report “Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Market By Service Type (Engine MRO, Avionics MRO, Airframe MRO, Cabin MRO, Landing Gear MRO, and Others), By Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing Aircraft and Rotary Wing Aircraft), By Organization Type (Airline/Operator MRO, Independent MRO, and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) MRO), and By Application (Commercial, Cargo, and Defence Services): Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026” at https://www.fnfresearch.com/wireless-electric-vehicle-charging-systems-market

This report segments the Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems market as follows:

Wireless EV Charging Systems Market: Type Segmentation Analysis

Static Wireless EV Charging Systems

Dynamic Wireless EV Charging Systems

Wireless EV Charging Systems Market: Component Segmentation Analysis

Base Pads

Power Control Units

Vehicle Pads

Battery Management Systems

Wireless EV Charging Systems Market: Technology Segmentation Analysis

Capacitive Wireless EV Charging Systems

Inductive Wireless EV Charging Systems

Permanent Magnet Gear Wireless EV Charging Systems

Resonant Inductive Wireless EV Charging Systems

Wireless EV Charging Systems Market: Power Supply Segmentation Analysis

Less than 11 kW

More than 50 kW

11 kW to 50 kW

Wireless EV Charging Systems Market: Propulsion Type Segmentation Analysis

Battery Electric Vehicles

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Key Highlights of this Report:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

Market Attractiveness Analysis and Key Investment Opportunity Analysis in the Market going forward

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

