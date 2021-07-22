Ceramic Inks Market to Hit USD 3.66 Billion in 2028; Introduction to Drop on Request Ink-Jet Printing (DOD-IJP) Technique will Aid Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Top companies covered in the ceramic inks market are Ferro Corporation (Ohio, U.S.), Torrecid Group (Castellón, Spain), ZSCHIMMER & SCHWARZ CHEMIE GMBH (Lahnstein, Germany), LAURIER ARCHITECTURAL (Quebec Canada), Megacolor Ceramic Products (Castellón, Spain), BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germany), FRITTA (Comunidad Valenciana, Spain), Colorobbia Holding S.p.A (Gujarat, India), Esmalglass-Itaca Grupo (Castellón, Spain), Chromaline (Minnesota, U.S.), and more players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ceramic inks market is set to gain impetus from the emergence of the Drop on Request Ink-Jet Printing (DOD-IJP) technique. It helps in controlling the manufacturing line efficiently, lowering costs, saving inventories, and managing rational inks. In May 2019, Zschimmer & Schwarz, for instance, joined hands with the Ferro Group for developing unique solutions for the tile industry. They can be used for water-based digital glazing. As per a published report by Fortune Business Insights™, titled, “Ceramic Inks Market, 2021-2028,” the market stood at USD 2.07 billion in 2020. It is projected to grow from USD 2.24 billion in 2021 to USD 3.66 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.





COVID-19 Pandemic: Increasing Demand for Hand Sanitizers to Bolster Growth

As per the British Coatings Federation (BCF), the COVID-19 pandemic has declined the supply of n-propanol and ethanol in Europe. These ingredients play an important role in the manufacturing process of varnishes and printed packaging inks. At the same time, these synthetic alcohol solvents are extensively used in making hand sanitizers. Hence, the high demand for pharmaceutical, medicinal, and sanitary products would aid growth of the ceramic inks industry amid the pandemic.





Get Sample PDF Brochure (Includes COVID-19 Impact Analysis):

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/ceramic-inks-market-105521





Report Coverage:

We follow an innovative research methodology that includes data triangulation on the basis of bottom-up and top-down approaches. We conduct extensive primary research to validate the projected market numbers. We also derive information from paid databases, industry journals, SEC filings, and other authentic resources. The report of this industry includes details, such as drivers, opportunities, challenges, and dynamics of the market.





Drivers & Restraints:

Surging Usage of Inkjet Printers for Industrial Applications to Propel Growth

The surging usage of inkjet printers for a wide range of applications, such as industrial and graphics is set to boost the ceramic inks market growth in the near future. These printers can be used on extended and non-flat surfaces, have limitless decoration possibilities, and provide simpler material handling. For decoration purposes, they can also be easily used. The IDC Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripheral Tracker, 1Q2020, for instance, mentioned that during the first quarter of 2019, Epson was in the leading position in the Indian inkjet printer market. It procured 56.01% of the demand by value and 46.07% by volume. However, ceramic decorators often face issues while matching the exact pantone color because of small color palettes of ceramic inks. It may hamper growth.





Regional Insights:

Increasing Disposable Incomes and High Investments to Help Asia Pacific Grow

In 2020, Asia Pacific generated USD 0.831 billion in terms of revenue. The high disposable incomes of people and surging investments by numerous companies would aid the regional growth. North America, on the other hand, is estimated to showcase considerable growth in this industry because of the expansion of the construction industry in Canada. In Europe, the gradual development of the automotive and packaging industries is set to result in moderate growth.





Segments:

Ceramic Tiles Segment Held 44.8% Share in 2020: Fortune Business Insights™

Based on the application, the market is divided into food container printing, glass printing, ceramic tiles, and others. Amongst these, the ceramic tiles segment earned 44.8% in terms of the ceramic inks market share in 2020. This growth is attributable to their surging usage in the construction of houses.





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/ceramic-inks-market-105521





Fortune Business Insights™ lists out a few of the renowned companies present in the ceramic inks market. They are as follows:

Ferro Corporation (Ohio, U.S.)

Torrecid Group (Castellón, Spain)

ZSCHIMMER & SCHWARZ CHEMIE GMBH (Lahnstein, Germany)

LAURIER ARCHITECTURAL (Quebec Canada)

Megacolor Ceramic Products (Castellón, Spain)

BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germany)

FRITTA (Comunidad Valenciana, Spain)

Colorobbia Holding S.p.A (Gujarat, India)

Esmalglass-Itaca Grupo (Castellón, Spain)

Chromaline (Minnesota, U.S.)

Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (California, U.S.)

sedak GmbH & Co. KG (Gersthofen, Germany)

SOLUTEC GLASS (Biscay, Spain)

Sun Chemical (New Jersey, U.S.)

Other Key Players





Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Focus on Launching Unique Products to Gain Competitive Edge

The market contains a large number of companies that are majorly participating in numerous strategies to gain a competitive edge. Most of them are focusing on launching cutting-edge ceramic inks to meet consumer demand.





KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

January 2021: Linx Printing Technologies, a coding and marking specialist unveiled Linx Yellow bottling ink 1088. It aims to meet the high demand from customers who need a high contrast code, especially on dark-colored bottles.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Industry SWOT Analysis Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Type Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Ceramic Inks Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak



TOC Continued...!





Browse Detailed Research Insights with Table of Content:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/ceramic-inks-market-105521





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US:+1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com





Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd