Bridges Crisis Management & G8Pass team up to combat resurgent Covid-19 variants with end to end solutions in Las Vegas
From testing, through telehealth, and into digital mitigation technology, this physician led effort is focused on ensuring a thriving and healthy community.
Bridges Crisis Management knows a resilient Las Vegas can beat the resurgent Covid spread. Through testing, telehealth and tech, our physician led team will help the Valley prevail vs. the pandemic.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the worst days of the pandemic, Bridges Crisis Management, a physician led team of community focused healthcare, technology, and psycho-social experts, proudly stood strong against the terror of the Covid-19 pandemic. Empowered with a mission to safeguard the most vulnerable amongst us, BCM worked tirelessly to ensure those in the most high-risk demographics received accurate Covid testing, state of the art telehealth follow up, and the option to take advantage of BCM’s preferred access opportunities in the areas of home health or palliative care as needed.
— Sarah Ashton, Director of Community Outreach
Bridges Crisis Management is now proud to expand its footprint even further by offering a full end to end experience in combating the perils of the resurgent and deadly Covid variants by teaming up with G8Pass to offer an innovative medtech solution to Covid based compliance issues across the Las Vegas Valley.
G8Pass, an established leader in ensuring both peace of mind and uninterrupted plans for visitors, facilities, and venues across the globe, is unveiling their DHP (Digital Health Pass) to the residents of Las Vegas and throughout Clark County.
By collaborating with Bridges Crisis Management in their mission to detect, protect, and eventually mitigate the terror wrought by the pandemic, G8Pass is now uniquely prepared to offer their proprietary technology across the Valley. With the simplicity of flashing a QR code on their phone, anyone can enter a participating destination with the comfort and assurance in knowing that those around them are either fully vaccinated or have recently tested negative for the Covid-19 virus. The G8Pass application is free for the consumer to utilize, HIPPA compliant, and web based to ensure negligible down time, ease of use, and the highest ongoing security.
Through their Nevada Director of Community Outreach, Sarah Ashton, Bridges Crisis Management is pleased to offer no cost G8Pass demos to those businesses interested a robust addition to their Covid-19 compliance protocols. Additionally, BCM is providing free Covid-19 testing to all Assisted Living facilities, 55+ communities, and other senior residences across in Clark County. For more information on either of these programs, Ms. Ashton can be reached at 702-721-2984 or by emailing Sarah@BridgesHealthServices.com
Sarah Ashton
Bridges Crisis Management
+1 702-721-2984
Sarah@BridgesHealthServices.com
