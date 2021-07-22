Artificial Paintings Donates 10% of Every Sales Transaction to Charity: "AI Will Save the World"
Artificial Paintings, a tech company that trained an AI algorithm to generate digital art, supports charity activities and makes donations from every sale.WROCLAW, POLAND, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial Paintings donates 10% from every AI art sales transaction for charitable causes. It has already contributed to a number of respected funds, including GREENPEACE, Save The Child, Charity: water, WFP United Nations World Food Programme, Action Against Hunger, Unicef, ICRC International Committee Of The Red Cross, MSF Doctors Without Borders (Médecins sans frontières), and SEA SHEPHERD Protected Marine Wildlife Worldwide.
Every client can find out where the percentage of the sum they paid was directed by following the company's official Twitter account @ArtificialNFT. There, the company publishes reports regarding its charity activities so that the transactions are transparent and trackable.
"Despite the fact that in the movies, we often see a scenario where robots act as villains, in our case Artificial Intelligence is already actively helping to save the world. We believe that AI technology can contribute to global sustainability. To express our care about the world, Artificial Paintings decided to donate money to charity from each sold work created by our AI model," says Alex Solonsky, the Artificial Paintings project founder.
Artificial Paintings has used machine learning to train an AI-based algorithm that generates digital masterpieces. It is a project with a global reach that constantly grows and evolves, with the quality of artworks increasing. In the future, the company has plans on further expanding its expertise and continuing its charity contributions.
Alex Solonsky
Artificial Paintings
+48 71 707 92 88
press@artificialpaintings.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Artificial Paintings presents AI Video Art