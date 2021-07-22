Cognitive Assessment And Training Market Grows At Rate Of Over 30% With The Increased Implementation Of eLearning

Cognitive Assessment And Training Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth

The Business Research Company’s Cognitive Assessment And Training Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increased adoption of e-learning is expected to propel the growth of the cognitive assessment and training market during the forecast period. The delivery of learning and training through digital resources such as computers is known as eLearning. Assessments are an important aspect of the online classroom. A cognitive assessment offers a profile of an individual's academic abilities and challenges, as it provides a managed snapshot of their performance, thus helping to track progress in e-learning. There has been a significant increase in the adoption of e-learning, which in turn has increased the demand for cognitive testing. According to the e-learning statistics 2020 published by EdApp, a company that creates micro-learning-based learning management systems, the global e-learning industry grew by 200% at a value of $250 billion between 2017 and 2020. Moreover, the e-learning market is projected to reach over $300 billion by 2025. Therefore, increased adoption of e-learning drives the growth of the cognitive assessment and training market.

The global cognitive assessment and training market size is expected to grow from $3.13 billion in 2020 to $4.26 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.01%. The growth in the cognitive assessment and training market is mainly due to the increasing demand for enhanced brain fitness and adoption of gamification for cognitive assessment. The cognitive training market is expected to reach $12.14 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 29.97%.

Read More On The Global Cognitive Assessment And Training Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cognitive-assessment-and-training-global-market-report

The main types of components for the cognitive assessment and training market are solutions and services. Solutions in the market consist of offerings such as assessment, data management, data analysis, and reporting and cognitive training. Services in the market consist of services such as training and support or consulting by the providers. The components are used in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and large enterprises. These are used by healthcare and life sciences, education, corporate, and others. These are applied to clinical trials, learning, research, and others.

North America was the largest region in the global cognitive assessment and training market in 2020. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow faster in the forecast period. The regions covered in the cognitive assessment and training market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Major players in the cognitive assessment and training industry are Cambridge Cognition, Cogstate, Pearson, CogniFit, Lumosity, Posit Science Corp., Bracket Global, Neurocog Trials Inc., Total Brain, Medavante Inc., Signant Health, ProPhase LLC, CNS Vital Signs, LearningRX, Listen and Learn Centre, Philips, MedAvante-ProPhase, VeraSci, Oxford Learning, MeritTrac, Berke, Neurotrack, GL Assessment, Savonix, Winterlight Labs, Aural Analytics, Unmind, and Altoida Inc.

Cognitive Assessment And Training Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cognitive assessment and training global market overview, forecast cognitive assessment and training market size and growth for the whole market, cognitive assessment and training global market segments, and geographies, cognitive assessment and training market trends, cognitive assessment and training market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Cognitive Assessment And Training Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5161&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Augmented Reality In Training And Education Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/augmented-reality-in-training-and-education-market-global-report-2020-covid-19-growth-and-change

Colleges, Universities, And Professional Schools Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/colleges-universities-and-professional-schools-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Brain And Neuroimaging Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/brain-and-neuroimaging-devices-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/