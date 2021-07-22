Global Smartphone Processor Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Smartphone Processor Market 2021-2030

Smartphone Processor Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Smartphone Processor Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Smartphone Processor Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the global smartphone processor market is expected to grow from $13.36 billion in 2020 to $14.95 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The growth in the smartphone processor market is mainly due to the growing adoption of smartphones, rapid increase in urbanization, increasing purchasing power of consumers, growing demand for application processors, and advancements in graphics processing unit (GPU). The market is expected to reach $22.44 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.7%. The growing adoption of smartphones around the globe is expected to contribute to the growth of the smartphone processor market in the forecast period.

Request For A Sample For The Global Smartphone Processor Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5167&type=smp

The smartphone processor market consists of the sales of smartphone processors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing smartphone processors. A smartphone processor is also known as a chipset, is a central hub of the smartphone and is directly responsible for the performance of the device. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Trends In The Global Smartphone Processor Market

The growing technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the smartphone processor market. Major companies operating in the smartphone processor sector are focused on developing technologically advanced solutions for smartphone processors to enhance user experience and connectivity. For instance, in January 2021, MediaTek, a Taiwan based semiconductor company launched a new flagship 5G SoC Dimensity 1200. The chip uses TSMC’s 6-nanometer processor. The CPU uses ARM’s latest A78 core with a frequency of 3.0GHz. There are also 3 large A78 cores with a frequency of 2.6GHz and 4 small A55 cores.

Global Smartphone Processor Market Segments:

The global smartphone processor market is further segmented based on core type, operating system and geography.

By Core Type: Dual Core, Quad Core, Hexa Core, Octa Core, Others

By Operating System: Android, IOS, Others

By Geography: The global smartphone processor market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America is the largest region in the smartphone processor market in 2020.

Read More On The Report For The Global Smartphone Processor Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smartphone-processor-global-market-report

Smartphone Processor Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides smartphone processor global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global smartphone processor market, smartphone processor global market share, smartphone processor global market players, smartphone processor global market segments and geographies, smartphone processor global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The smartphone processor global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Smartphone Processor Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Smartphone Processor Market Organizations Covered: Qualcomm, NVIDIA Corporation, Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics, MediaTek, Huawei, Renesas Mobile Corporation, Xiaomi Corporation

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets. Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Smartphone Processor Global Market Report 2021:

Memory Chips Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/memory-chips-global-market-report

Microprocessors Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/microprocessors-global-market-report

Integrated Circuits Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/integrated-circuits-global-market-report

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

