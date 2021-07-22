Global Wood Preservatives Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Wood Preservatives Market 2021-2030

Wood Preservatives Market Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Wood Preservatives Market Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global wood preservatives market is expected to grow from $1.28 billion in 2020 to $1.39 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth in the wood preservatives market is mainly due to the increasing demand for wood in different applications, rising demand for eco-friendly wood preservatives chemicals, rapid urbanization, growing construction industry supported by heavy investments for infrastructural developments, and growing awareness among consumers about wood preservatives. The market is expected to reach $1.78 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.5%. Increasing demand for wood in various applications is expected to drive the market growth of wood preservatives during the forecast period.

The wood preservatives market consists of sales of wood preservatives by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture wood preservatives that are used to protect the wood. Wood preservatives are chemicals that can control wood degradation problems due to fungal rot or decay, sapstain, molds, or wood-destroying insects. It is mainly used to increase the durability and resistance of wood, timber, wood structures or engineered wood.

Trends In The Global Wood Preservatives Market

Major players operating in the wood preservatives market are continuously investing in research and development (R&D) activities to manufacture eco-friendly wood preservatives which are a key trend in the wood preservatives market. Considering the environmental rules and regulations, the wood preservatives manufacturers are developing natural or eco-friendly wood preservatives so that they will be less harmful to the environment. For instance, UltraPole NXT, developed by Viance, was awarded with R&D 100 2020 Award for its sustainable solution. The active ingredient DCOI (4,5-Dichloro-2-n-octyl-4-isothiazolin-3-one) does its job as a highly effective wood preservative. DCOI that enters the environment degrades rapidly.

Global Wood Preservatives Market Segments:

The global Wood Preservatives market is further segmented based on formulation, end user, application and geography.

By Formulation: Water Based, Solvent Based, Oil Based

By End User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

By Application: Cabinets And Decks, Doors & Windows, Wood Flooring, Railroad Ties, Others

By Geography: The global wood preservatives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America is the largest region in the wood preservatives market in 2020.

Wood Preservatives Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides wood preservatives global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global wood preservatives market, wood preservatives global market share, wood preservatives global market players, wood preservatives global market segments and geographies, wood preservatives global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. the wood preservatives global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Wood Preservatives Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Wood Preservatives Market Organizations Covered: BASF Wolman, Lanxess, Lonza, Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co. KG, Jubilant, Troy Corporation, Remmers Gruppe AG.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



