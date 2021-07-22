Dicyclopentadiene Market Size Worth USD 1,071.74 Million by 2027 at 5.1% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Application (Unsaturated Polyester Resin, Hydrocarbon Resin, EPDM Elastomers, Cyclic Olefin Polymer (COP) & Copolymer (COC), Poly DCPD and Others), Grade (Polyester Grade, Hydrocarbon Grade, High Purity Grade, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa), Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2027

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Dicyclopentadiene Market Information by Grade, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market is anticipated to cross USD 1,071.74 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.1%.

Dicyclopentadiene Market Scope:

Dicyclopentadiene is co-produced in huge quantities in the steam cracking of gas oils and naphtha to ethylene as part of the parting process of crude C5 streams. It is a waxy, neutral, flammable solid or liquid with a camphor-like aroma. Dicyclopentadiene is very flammable, with a boiling point of 338ºF/170°C and flashpoint of 32°C/90°F. Dicyclopentadiene is majorly used in resins, largely in unsaturated polyester resins.

Market Drivers:

The global dicyclopentadiene market is chiefly motivated by its widespread use in the production of fiber-reinforced plastics (FRP). FRP has substituted established structural materials, such as metals and wood, due to their elevated strength-to-weight ratio, weatherability, chemical resistance, easy construction, and adaptability of product design. The continuing tendency of elevated strength and lightweight structural materials has given rise to elevated demand for dicyclopentadiene. Its use in the making of ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) rubber, which is additionally used in gaskets, seals, and O-rings across numerous end-use businesses, will further stimulate the growth of the dicyclopentadiene market. The mounting construction business in emerging regions, with growing commercial and residential construction, particularly in India and China, tied with improving living and intensifying disposable revenues, is compelling the growth of the dicyclopentadiene market.

Competitive Landscape

The central contenders in the Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market are:

ExxonMobil Corporation

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Royal Dutch Shell

The Dow Chemical Company

Braskem,

Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V

Sinopec

Cymetech Corporation

Nova Chemicals Corporation

Tokyo Chemical Industry CO., LTD (TCI)

Market Restraints

The obtainability of phthalic anhydride in the manufacture of unsaturated polyester resin combined with fluctuating accessibility of raw materials is estimated to restrain the market growth. In addition to this, controlling restraints associated with plastics and polyesters is likely to hamper dicyclopentadiene market development.

COVID 19 Analysis

The businesses are working insistently toward maintaining the health and well-being of their staff while also following government goals of upholding critical business actions in power generation, healthcare, and food production areas. Moreover, the evolution by major companies in the dicyclopentadiene market to back the need for medical goods is a key factor affecting the growth of the overall market. Development such as that revealed by Telene SAS in affiliation with bus and coach business, Ebusco has advanced two composite portions for the Ebusco 3.0 electric city bus. The primary part backs the huge rear window, while the subsequent part is fitted on brackets, allowing access to the electrical system. Ebusco allegedly documented early on the need of a lightweight bus structure and, in devoted collaboration with Pondus Operations, advanced the composite body-in-white (BIW) for the Ebusco 3.0. The material selected was Telene’s poly dicyclopentadiene (PDCPD), which presented many advantages for expanding lightweight and durable body panels. Additionally, the material would allow a reduced total cost of ownership (TCO).

Market Segmentation

The unsaturated polyester resin segment has emerged as the fastest-growing segment in the global market for dicyclopentadiene in the application segment. In the grade segment, the polyester grade is accredited to the elevated use of dicyclopentadiene to create polyester resins, which are also used in important end-use businesses, such as automotive, building & construction aerospace.

Regional Analysis

The dicyclopentadiene market in the Asia-Pacific market reported 47.2% of the worldwide market portion in 2019 and is anticipated to record the maximum CAGR of 5.4% throughout the forecast period. The speedy development of the unsaturated polyester resin manufacturing business has been the key factor compelling the regional dicyclopentadiene market evolution. The North American dicyclopentadiene market emerged as the second major market with a value portion of 22.0% of the global market since 2019. The occurrence of high-tech plastics and automotive production industries is the key factor accountable for the regional demand. Nearly most of the world’s main automotive producers situated across the European region are generating noteworthy demand for automotive coatings, synthetic rubbers, and plastics.

As a result, the European region is manufacturing significant demand for dicyclopentadiene as an intermediate in the creation of various kinds of plastics, coatings, and EPDM rubber. Recently, the ORLEN Unipetrol Group has introduced the building of a unit to yield a brand-new product, dicyclopentadiene (DCPD). This unsolidified hydrocarbon will be prepared using a technology advanced by ORLEN Unipetrol investigators with the University of Chemistry and Technology in Prague. The creation can be consumed in numerous automotive industry applications, such as electrical engineering, construction, healthcare, and the pharmaceutical business. The funding in the building of the new production unit amounts to CZK 831 million.

