Chlorinated Paraffin Market Drivers Include The Increase In Demand For PVC Pipes, Flooring

Chlorinated Paraffin Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Chlorinated Paraffin Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing demand for the usage of PVC pipes and flooring is expected to drive the growth of the chlorinated paraffin market. Chlorinated paraffin is used as secondary plasticizers for polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes, cables, paints, flexible CPVC pipes, and flooring, which are used in the construction industry. According to Invest India, National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency in India, the demand for PVC is growing in residential construction as the construction industry is expected to reach $738.5 billion by 2022. Moreover, according to IIFL Holdings Limited, an India-based financial services company, the Indian plastic pipes industry size was approximately $4.00 billion in 2019 with 60% demand from the agricultural sector and the remaining 40% from the construction sector. Thus, the growth of the construction industry is likely to generate higher revenues for the chlorinated paraffin market.

The global chlorinated paraffin market size is expected to grow from $2.39 billion in 2020 to $2.50 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.74%. The growth in the chlorinated paraffin market is mainly due to the growing demand from end-user industries. The market is expected to reach $2.81 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 2.98%.

Read More On The Global Chlorinated Paraffin Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chlorinated-paraffin-global-market-report

The main types of products for the chlorinated paraffin market are short-chain, medium-chain, and long chain. Short-chain chlorinated paraffin is a secondary plasticizer and flame retardant, medium-chain chlorinated paraffin is used in metalworking fluids as an extreme pressure additive, long-chain chlorinated paraffin is used as an alternative in leathers, paints and coatings. The chlorinated paraffin market is applied to lubricating additives, plastic additives, metalworking fluids, and flame retardants. The chlorinated paraffin end-users are paint & coatings, rubber, manufacturing, textile, and leather.

Major players in the chlorinated paraffin industry are INOVYN, Altair Chimica, Quimica del Cinca, LEUNA-Tenside GmbH, Dover Chemical Corporation, Aditya Birla Chemicals., Caffaro Industrie S.p.A., Ajinomoto Fine-Techno, Makwell Group, KLJ Group, Qualice LLC, NCP Chlorchem, Caffaro Industrie, Flow Tech Group, Golden Dyechem, KH Chemicals, and INEOS Chlor.

Asia-Pacific is the largest region in the chlorinated paraffin market in 2020. Asia-Pacific is expected to also grow faster in the forecast period. The regions covered in the chlorinated paraffin market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Chlorinated Paraffin Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides chlorinated paraffin global market overview, forecast chlorinated paraffin global market size and growth for the whole market, chlorinated paraffin global market segments, and geographies, chlorinated paraffin global market trends, chlorinated paraffin market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Chlorinated Paraffin Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5150&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Ethylene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ethylene-petrochemicals-global-market-report

Poly-Vinyl Chloride Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/poly-vinyl-chloride-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/