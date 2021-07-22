Global Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The HALS Market 2021-2030

Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the global hindered amine light stabilizers market is expected to grow from $809.48 million in 2020 to $856.77 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the HALS market is mainly due to the growth in the construction industry, increasing demand for packaging materials, agriculture films, and automotive components & coatings, rising demand for highly effective additives from industrial applications, and growing demand for UV resistant coated plastics, polymers, and wood products. The market is expected to reach $1,270.94 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.4%. The growth in the construction industry is projected to fuel the demand for the hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS) over the coming years.

The hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS) market consists of sales of hindered amine light stabilizers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture hindered amine light stabilizers. Hindered amine light stabilizers are chemical substances with an amine functional group that is used as stabilizers in polymers and plastics. They protect polymer coatings from photo-oxidative damage by producing nitroxide radicals.

Trends In The Global Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market

The expansion of production facilities is a key trend shaping the hindered amine light stabilizers market. Major players operating in the HALS sector are focusing on production facility expansions to improve their capacity to meet rising demand from emerging markets. For instance, in April 2021, Clariant, a Switzerland-based specialty chemical company revealed the beginning of a new world-class process and light stabilizer production facility, including hindered amine light stabilizer production. Clariant and Beijing Tiangang Auxiliary Co., Ltd. (Tiangang), a china-based manufacturer and provider of light stabilizers jointly own this production facility. It enables Clariant and Tiangang to build on their strong partnership by enhancing their capacity to meet China's rising demand for high process and light stabilizers from local growth sectors such as automotive, textiles, and coatings.

Global Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Segments:

The global hindered amine light stabilizers market is further segmented based on type, application, end use industry and geography.

By Type: Polymeric, Monomeric, Oligomeric

By Application: Plastics, Paints And Coatings, Adhesives And Sealants, Others

By End Use Industry: Packaging, Automotive, Agriculture Films, Construction, Others

By Geography: The global hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is the largest region in the hindered amine light stabilizers market in 2020.

Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS) market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS) market, hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS) global market share, hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS) market players, hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS) global market segments and geographies, hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS) global market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Read Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Organizations Covered: ADEKA Corporation, Chitec Technology Co. Ltd, SUNSHOW, SABO S.p.A, Everlight Chemical Industrial Corp.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

