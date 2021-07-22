/EIN News/ -- ChoiceCash Title Loans, Serviced by LoanMart, Expand into Minnesota



VAN NUYS, Calif., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As of July 2021, ChoiceCash Title Loans, serviced by LoanMart, have expanded service into the state of Minnesota. Therefore, qualified residents looking for title loans in Minnesota have the opportunity to utilize funding from a ChoiceCash Title Loan.

Over the past months, ChoiceCash Title Loans have expanded loan servicing into the Mid-West states of Wisconsin and Nebraska, the Mid-Atlantic state of Virginia, the South-East state of Arkansas, and the North-West state of Montana.

ChoiceCash Title Loans, serviced by LoanMart, are a unique kind of loan that allows the borrower to use their qualifying vehicle title as collateral in order to secure funding. Because the equity in the vehicle is used to make the loan secure, title loan lenders can often approve people with poor credit, no credit, or a past history of bankruptcy.

For details and additional information about ChoiceCash Title Loans in Minnesota, residents may call 855-914-2945 to speak to a loan specialist.

LoanMart is a marketer and servicer for ChoiceCash Title Loans made by Capital Community Bank, a Utah chartered bank located in Provo, UT, Member FDIC. All loan applications are subject to meeting Capital Community Bank’s credit criteria, which include providing acceptable property as collateral. Customers need to demonstrate ability to repay the loan. Not all applicants are approved. Application process could take five (5) minutes to complete. Upon completion, a conditional approval may be given pending review of documentation. Funding time is based on the time from final approval following receipt and review of all required documents and signing, prior to 5 PM PST on a business day.





Contact: Stephanie Segura 855-914-2945 http://www.choicecash.com/ Customersupport@800loanmart.com