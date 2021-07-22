Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Agg. Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening, and more

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A403466

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 07/21/2021, at approximately 1849

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT route 113, West Fairlee

VIOLATION: Agg. Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening, Reckless Endangerment, Unlawful Mischief, Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Jesse Pease                                            

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Fairlee VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/21/21 at approximately 1849 hours, Vermont State Police responded to an incident where Jesse Pease fired a gun multiple times at a significant other in her vehicle. Dispatch advised that Pease also had an active arrest warrant. Further investigation revealed the gun was a bb gun, described as a black handgun which the victim believed to be a real gun. When Jesse fired the rounds at her he shattered the window of the victim's 2021 Toyota Camry. Pease drove with a criminally suspended license and was located in Vershire. Pease was arrested and transported to Northeast Correctional Facility on the arrest warrant, and was cited into Orange County Superior Criminal Court to answer to the charges of Aggravated Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening, Reckless Endangerment, Unlawful Mischief, and Criminal DLS.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/22/21 at 1300 hours            

COURT: Orange

LODGED Northeast Correctional Facility      

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)222-4680

