St. Johnsbury Barracks / Agg. Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening, and more
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A403466
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/21/2021, at approximately 1849
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT route 113, West Fairlee
VIOLATION: Agg. Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening, Reckless Endangerment, Unlawful Mischief, Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Jesse Pease
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Fairlee VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/21/21 at approximately 1849 hours, Vermont State Police responded to an incident where Jesse Pease fired a gun multiple times at a significant other in her vehicle. Dispatch advised that Pease also had an active arrest warrant. Further investigation revealed the gun was a bb gun, described as a black handgun which the victim believed to be a real gun. When Jesse fired the rounds at her he shattered the window of the victim's 2021 Toyota Camry. Pease drove with a criminally suspended license and was located in Vershire. Pease was arrested and transported to Northeast Correctional Facility on the arrest warrant, and was cited into Orange County Superior Criminal Court to answer to the charges of Aggravated Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening, Reckless Endangerment, Unlawful Mischief, and Criminal DLS.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/22/21 at 1300 hours
COURT: Orange
LODGED Northeast Correctional Facility
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion ofthe court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
Vermont State Police
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802)222-4680