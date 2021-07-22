Gotshal Rhoades Will Launch Compass Global Sustainable Equity Fund
The firm new fund will have a big positive impact on its Socially Responsible Investment targetSINGAPORE, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gotshal Rhoades, an investment management firm that offers a broad spectrum of investment strategies, today announced the upcoming launch of the Compass Global Sustainable Equity Fund. The fund has been already authorized by all regulatory bodies and will be denominated in US dollars. Marketing authorizations for a number of European countries are still in process and once everything will be ready, the fund will be available for all interested investors.
Gordon Lee, Gotshal Rhoades Head of SRI (Socially Responsible Investment) will be the senior portfolio manager. The fund is designed as a multi-theme fund and is based on ten long-term investment themes in four megatrends, which the fund management team considers essential for the future development of the global economy and society: climate change, resource scarcity, population growth and demographic change. This enables the creation of a well-diversified portfolio with a completely flexible sector breakdown. The fund is based on the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and explicitly pursues a low-carbon approach to reducing CO2 emissions.
The goal of the fund team is long-term outperformance of the market by building a differentiated global equity portfolio consisting of the "best ideas" in the area of sustainability. By considering ESG factors (environment, social issues, corporate governance), a portfolio with a favorable risk profile is sought. The starting point is the conviction that the best investment results are generated by companies that offer solutions to ecological and social problems. They have attractive investment characteristics, such as sustained earnings growth and sustainable cash flows.
Gordon Lee, Head of SRI (Socially Responsible Investment), said: “The most important issue of our time - climate change - requires us to transition to a low-carbon, sustainable economy while maintaining the productivity necessary to support the supply of goods and services. We are convinced that an SRI approach does not reduce the chances of achieving positive investment returns while using a differentiated global equity portfolio that combines the 'best ideas' in the area of sustainability. Our strategy is based on companies that strategically aim to make a positive contribution to solving ecological and social challenges of our time.”
Mr. Lee added: “We are extremely pleased that we can now offer our proven global sustainable equity strategy to our customers in an easily accessible form. The strategy gives investors the opportunity to invest responsibly in future solutions for ecological and social challenges."
About Gotshal Rhoades
Gotshal Rhoades is an investment management firm that merges proven theories about security analysis and portfolio management with a genuine interest in helping people and institutions achieve their financial goals. The company serves individuals, corporations, pension funds, foundations, and endowments via a selection of specialist asset classes, including low volatility strategies, capitalizing on in-house fundamental and quantitative capabilities. The professionals at Gotshal Rhoades are proud to partner with customers to deliver sophisticated solutions that result in their success. Gotshal Rhoades continuously expands its investment and wealth management offerings to keep pace with the evolving landscape.
