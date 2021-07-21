State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers-M21-17

For immediate release: July 21, 2021 (21-173)

Contact: Sharon Moysiuk, Communications 360-549-6471 Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700

State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Clark County

In May 2021 the secretary of health suspended the license of certified nursing assistant Rosalyn Pandiangan (NC10051854). Pandiangan was placed on the Department of Social and Health Services long-term care abuse and neglect registry and is prohibited from being employed in the care of or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Grant County

In May 2021 the Agency-Affiliated Counselor Program entered an agreed order with agency-affiliated counselor Arthur Warren de Victoria (CG60710970) and permanently revoked his license, with no right to reapply. De Victoria was charged with one count of second-degree rape.

King County

In May 2021 the Nursing Commission charged licensed practical nurse Rolando D. Tantoco (LP00043001) with unprofessional conduct and immediately suspended his license. Tantoco allegedly didn’t arrange for immediate medical attention for a patient at the adult family home where he worked where the patient had sustained a rib fracture and possibly pneumothorax, requiring hospitalization. The Department of Social and Health Services issued a final finding on Tantoco for neglect of a vulnerable adult, and he is prohibited from being employed in the care of vulnerable adults.

Pierce County

In May 2021 the secretary of health charged registered nursing assistant Susan Wanjiru Mbuchi (NA60989089) with unprofessional conduct and immediately suspended her license. Mbuchi was placed on the Department of Social and Health Services long-term care abuse and neglect registry and is prohibited from being employed in the care of or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

The DOH website is your source for a healthy dose of information. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Sign up for the DOH blog, Public Health Connection.

###

Printable Version (PDF)