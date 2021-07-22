The TIL-based therapies market is projected to be worth over USD 4.3 billion, by 2030, claims Roots Analysis

TIL-based Therapies Market by Target Indications TIL-based Therapies Market by Target TIL-based Therapies Market by Target - RootsAnalysis Roots Analysis logo

Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “TIL-based Therapies Market, 2021-2030” report to its list of offerings.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Driven by the potential to confer sustained therapeutic effects and thereby, facilitate prolonged periods of remission, TIL-based therapies have received significant financial support, and promising leads are poised to soon achieve blockbuster status

Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “TIL-based Therapies Market, 2021-2030” report to its list of offerings.

Given the frequently reported inadequacies of conventional cancer therapies and the growing need for personalized medicine, there is a marked surge in the demand for TIL-based therapies. In addition, the clinical success in this domain is likely to draw in investments that will support ongoing and anticipated therapy development initiatives.

To order this 255+ page report, which features 90+ figures and 100+ tables, please visit

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/til-therapies-market.html

Key Market Insights

Over 80 TIL-based therapies are currently under development

Close to 55% of the aforementioned candidates are being evaluated in clinical stages (phase I/II and above), while more than 20% therapies are in preclinical and discovery stages. Examples of late-stage clinical candidates include CCRT+TIL, Lifileucel, LTX-315 and TILs, and IOV-2001 and LN-145.

More than 80% pipeline candidates are presently being developed to target solid tumors

T-cell immunotherapy developers were observed to be primarily focused on the treatment of different oncological indications. It is worth noting that 17% pipeline candidates are being developed for the treatment of both hematological and solid tumors.

Partnership activity within this domain has increased at a CAGR of 45%, between 2011 and 2020

The maximum partnerships related to TIL-based therapies were inked in the period 2017-2019. Majority of partnership deals signed within this domain were R&D agreements (33%), followed by technology licensing (20%) and manufacturing (15%) agreements.

Over USD 2 billion has been invested by both private and public investors, across 30 instances

It is important to mention that, between 2013 and 2020, majority of the funding amount was raised through other equity financing elements (33%), venture capital rounds (30%) and secondary offerings (20%).

This market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 60.6%, during the period 2021-2030

Growth in this domain is anticipated to be primarily driven by encouraging clinical trial results and likely approval of some advanced stage therapy candidates. Further, North America (primarily the US) and Europe are expected to capture over 90% of the market share (in terms of sales-based revenues) by 2030.

To request a sample copy / brochure of this report, please visit

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/til-therapies-market.html

Key Questions Answered

 What are the prevalent R&D trends related to TIL-based therapies?

 Who are the leading industry and non-industry players engaged in the development of TIL-based therapies?

 What challenges are commonly faced by stakeholders engaged in this domain?

 Who are the key investors in this domain?

 Who are the key opinion leaders / experts engaged in this upcoming field of therapeutics?

 Which types of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

 Which regions are key contract manufacturing hubs for TIL-based therapies?

 Which factors are likely to influence the evolution of this upcoming market?

 How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The USD 4.3+ billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the TIL-based therapies market has been analyzed across the following segments:

 Target Indication

 Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

 Melanoma

 Others

 Key Players

 Key Geographical Regions

 North America

 Europe

 Asia Pacific

The research includes brief profiles, featuring an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), details related to its product(s), highlighting type of therapy and current development status, technology portfolio (if available), recent developments and manufacturing capabilities.

 Cellular Biomedicine Group

 Iovnace Biotherapeutics

 Lytix Biopharma

 Phio Pharmaceuticals

For additional details, please visit

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/til-therapies-market.html or email sales@rootsanalysis.com

You may also be interested in the following titles:

1. Global T-Cell Therapies Market (5th Edition): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030

2. CAR-T Cell Therapies Market (3rd Edition): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030

3. TCR-based Therapies Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030

4. Cell and Gene Therapy CROs Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts (2nd Edition), 2021-2030

5. Gene Therapy Market (4th Edition): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2020-2030

Contact:

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

+44 (122) 391 1091

Gaurav.Chaudhary@rootsanalysis.com