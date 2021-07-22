Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrests Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 3800 Block of Fort Drive, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce arrests have been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in the 3800 block of Fort Drive, Northwest.

 

At approximately 4:31 am, the suspects gained entry to an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects were attempting to take property and were apprehended by responding officers.  

 

On Wednesday, July 21, 2021, 35 year-old Dejan Haddis, and 24 year-old Sequan Collier, both of Northwest, DC, and 21 year-old Antoin Whitehead, of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

