Arrest Made in a Homicide: 5100 Block of Fitch Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in the 5100 Block of Fitch Street, Southeast.

At approximately 9:42 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an unconscious and unresponsive adult female victim, inside of a residence, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the scene and found that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 34 year-old Vanessa Brooks-Williams, of Southeast, DC.

On Wednesday, July 21, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 37 year-old Klein Lawrence, of no fixed address. He has been charged with First Degree Murder. A handgun was recovered by officers at the time of his arrest. Lawrence was additionally charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Assault on a Police Officer, and Carrying a Pistol Without a License.