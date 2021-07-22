Arrest Made in a Homicide: 2200 Block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in the 2200 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 12:16 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital in critical condition. Shortly thereafter, members of the Seventh District located an adult male victim, unconscious and unresponsive, inside of a vehicle, in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found no signs consistent with life. The decedent remained on the scene until being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 27 year-old Malcolm Johnson, of Southeast, DC.

On Wednesday, July 21, 2021, 26 year-old Rondez Tibbs, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Felony Murder.

The detective’s investigation revealed that both the decedent and defendant were armed with firearms. The defendant attempted to rob the decedent. Both subjects were struck during an exchange of gunfire. After the exchange of gunfire, the decedent left the scene in a vehicle, where he was located in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King, Jr Avenue, Southeast.