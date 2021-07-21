Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1100 Block of I Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in the 1100 block of I Street, Northwest.

At approximately 8:35 pm, the suspect and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation at the listed location. The suspect made derogatory comments towards the victim based on sexual orientation and race. The suspect then brandished a knife and assaulted and stabbed the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, July 20, 2021, 62 year-old Arthur Lee Isreal, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this offense as potentially being motivated by hate or bias. The designation can be changed at any point as an investigation proceeds and more information is gathered. A designation as a hate crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime. The Special Liaison Branch is assisting with this investigation.