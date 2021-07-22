Governor Newsom Statement on Proposed $26 Billion National Opioid Settlement 

Published: Jul 21, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom released the below statement today on the proposed $26 billion settlement announced by California Attorney General Rob Bonta and state attorneys general across the country to resolve investigations and litigation over the role of major pharmaceutical companies in America’s devastating opioid epidemic.

The proposed settlement with opioid distributors Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen and manufacturer Johnson & Johnson will provide relief for Americans suffering with addiction and includes important changes to the industry to combat the opioid epidemic.

“California strongly supports continued investment in combatting the devastation that our communities have suffered because of the opioid epidemic,” said Governor Newsom. “The opioid epidemic continues to pose a serious threat to the health of Californians. In 2019, California experienced nearly 12,000 opioid-related emergency department visits and more than 3,000 deaths. If approved, this settlement agreement would provide an important investment in opioid treatment and prevention. The agreement would also require the industry to make important changes to help combat this epidemic. We eagerly anticipate the finalizing of the proposed opioid settlement and partnering with local governments across California to leverage the funding that will help expand opioid prevention and treatment resources.”

