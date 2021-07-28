Is Golden Matrix the next On Line Gaming/Esports Phenomenon? Industry Shows Strong Momentum & Spike Of At-Home Gamblers
Online gambling is expected to grow at a steady pace for the next 3-5 years as more legislation passes in the U.S., Canada, and elsewhere.
Golden Matrix Group Inc (OTCMKTS:GMGI)LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Golden Matrix Group Inc is a publicly traded company that develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label social gaming platforms for its international customers. Currently trading on the OTC, the company filed an application to uplist shares of its common stock to the NASDAQ Capital Markets in August of 2020. As of this writing, they are currently awaiting approval.
The company provides land-based casino gaming operators the ability to convert in-person gaming systems into fully online operation with white- label capability. In this way, client companies can complement, or even eliminate costly in-house operations by allowing their customers access to play the newest slot machines, live card games, and even sports betting from their smart phone devices, computers, and tablets.
With a quickly growing client list, Golden Matrix provides the ability to build, launch, and maintain an online gaming environment. With their unique business model, Golden Matrix offers the above services for little or no cost. All the client needs to do is demonstrate that they can ultimately run the organization once completed. Golden Matrix secures recurring revenue through licensing and/or service agreements with their clients. The result is potentially years of recurring revenue from each client. Currently, the company boasts 488 operators (Casino Licensees) and 4.6 million registered users.
CEO Anthony Brian Goodman sold Golden Matrix Group gaming software’s labeled GM-X Platform, and devoted the next 3-4 years to improving operations, including steadily increasing revenue and eliminating all toxic debt. The company completed one final 150-1 reverse split in June 2020. The result was a drastic improvement to the company’s share structure, from over one billion outstanding shares down to under 20 million shares with just 40 million authorized shares.
Golden Matrix Group would offer their premium white labeled sports book to all of their 400+ operators of the time and generate increasing revenues from their current and future gaming business-to-business (B2B) customers. This was a major development for their company. It allowed them to be able to offer their current operators a wider assortment of products, including live casino, slots, and online sports betting.
What’s left? Peer2Peer betting, which the company has already made strides towards.
In November of 2020, Golden Matrix Group officially announced a new collaboration deal with a leading gambling technology company, the publicly traded Playtech Plc. The launch of this platform is imminent and could be an important source of revenue. Details are subject to change, but a basic framework might function as follows: A player and a friend could get on their Xbox or other gaming devices, find a game in the Golden Matrix portfolio to play each other for a wager. For example, let’s say they wager $20.00 USD (each). The winner takes 90-95% of the wager and the host (Golden Matrix Group) receives a 5-10% of the $40 USD waged, regardless of which of the friends “wins.”
The real potential for immediate, explosive revenue is there. On the subject of growth, Golden Matrix Group is even more attractive to investors. Over the past several years, Golden Matrix Group has posted continuous growth of consistently larger revenues. As of today, the company boasts eleven consecutive quarters of profitability. To achieve this in a highly competitive, often volatile sector is nothing short of impressive.
Eleven months ago, Golden Matrix Group reported their first quarter with $1M in revenue, a significant milestone. Just this past week they announced that between the months May & June they did a combined $2M USD in revenue. July marks the end of Q2 for 2022FY.
Golden Matrix Group originally had filed a NASDAQ application on or around August of 2020. Since then, they have been working hard on adjustments to prepare for uplisting. This has included many changes to their SEC filing formatting, new board members, and a few company position changes including a new CFO/CCO Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Compliance Officer. They also filed for a $10 million Mini IPO with Kingswood Capital (who is now named EF HUTTON) in March, 2021.
Compared to others in the sector, Golden Matrix Group is still quite small. All while Golden Matrix Group continues to remain profitable and net income positive while growing revenues 20-40% quarterly. Assets are increasing, liabilities are down, with no long- term debt, and plenty of cash on hand for future strategic acquisitions. This could create a stronger company, growing the top and bottom lines even further on the companies continuously audited financials. Golden Matrix Group continues to gain more market share quarterly and now is geared up to expand into new global territories and take advantage of new legislation passing throughout including the U.S. and other regions.
Take a good look at the majority of the sector and take a good look at GIGI stock and you’ll see all the major potential they truly have to continue growing by leaps and bounds and increase shareholder value long term.
