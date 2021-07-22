Speeko Crowdfund Offers Small Investors Registration for Whitelist and Chance for Piece of Bitcoin Mining Farm
African-based Speeko mining will pay small investors Bitcoin mined on a weekly basis, powered by inexpensive renewable energyLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Speeko today announced it has launched an equity crowdfund for a Bitcoin mining farm powered by low-cost, renewable energy. Speeko, registered in London, will soon open offices in Ghana, West Africa. The crowdfund is open to small global investors.
The informed crypto community welcomes this opportunity from Speeko, as the fund equally targets investors who own some cryptocurrency or those who might be contemplating a new investment in Bitcoin. Speeko encourages the “crypto-curious” to register for its whitelist on speeko.co.uk/. Small investors from around the world can join the Speeko Club and invest in the crypto mining equity Crowdfund campaign.
One of the most significant benefits provided by Speeko is that it will be paying a great deal less per KW/h than the average U.S. Bitcoin mining farm because of Ghana’s low-cost, renewable energy opportunity negotiated thanks to its African headquarters.
“We are targeting small investors on the African continent as well as those from the African diaspora in the U.S., Canada and Europe,” said a spokesperson for Speeko. “This is also a perfect opportunity for those in the African American community who have a special, niche interest in African continent investments. Speeko stands out from traditional stock, bond and real estate investments because we have an advantage in distributing fair weekly payments of mined crypto. Other mining companies tend to have opaque financials that make it difficult to assess costs; sales of ‘hashing power’ are also confusing; rather a transparent payment model. Speeko pays out profits on a weekly basis proportional to one’s investment after costs.”
Speeko’s strategy is to partner with “key players,” engaging with leading hardware supply and firmware configuration industry experts to ensure optimal, efficient operations and maximum profits for stakeholders. “Our goal is to keep operational costs as low as possible, below 10%, ensuring that our investor partners see maximum yields proportional to their investments,” said the spokesperson.
The company is being celebrated as one of the most exciting new, green crypto African mining farms to be powered by renewable energy. The spokesperson explained, “We'll benefit from investment in Africa's significant green energy potential by sustainably mining cryptocurrencies and respecting the environment. In addition, we are empowering local communities. Our equity crowdfund will be promoted to investors in the regions we serve, bringing employment and training opportunities to local areas.”
Speeko has hired an experienced team with a background working in large companies and consultancy firms. The team has an average of 15 years of experience in senior technology roles.
To register for the whitelist on speeko.co.uk/, click on the green button that says "join investment club," then complete the whitelist registration form.
Or, interested parties should join the speeko Telegram group for any questions and updates on the project’s development.
