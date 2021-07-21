Richey Viewpoint Park is closed due to sewage spill in King County

On July 16, 2021 Public Health Seattle & King County issued a closure at Richey Viewpoint Park due to a nearby sewage spill. Signs are posted at public access points. The public is advised to avoid contact with the water in the affected area until further notice. This includes swimming, wading, beachcombing, kayaking, and paddle boarding.

Contact with fecal-contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses. Children and the elderly may be more vulnerable to waterborne illnesses. We recommend showering after swimming and washing hands before eating if you’ve been in contact with the water or sand.

Stay updated on water quality at local beaches by following our Fecal Matters blog posts, connecting on Facebook, or joining our listserv.

Laura Hermanson, our BEACH Program Manager, is available at 360-480-4868 or laura.hermanson@ecy.wa.gov for questions.