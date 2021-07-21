Sunnyside Beach Park and Chambers Creek Regional Park beaches are CLOSED to water contact due to a sewage spill, Pierce County

On July 21, 2021 Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department issued closures at Sunnyside Beach Park and Chambers Creek Regional Park beaches due to a sewage spill. A crushed sewer line is discharging sewage into Flett Creek which runs into Chambers Bay. Closure signs are posted at public access points. The public is advised to avoid contact with the water in the affected area until further notice.

Contact with fecal-contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses. Children and those who are immunocompromised may be more vulnerable to waterborne illnesses. We recommend showering after water contact and washing hands before eating if you’ve been in contact with the water or sand.

Stay updated on water quality at local beaches by checking the BEACH Program swimming map, following our Fecal Matters blog posts, connecting on Facebook, or joining our listserv.

Laura Hermanson, our BEACH Program Manager, is available at 360-480-4868 or laura.hermanson@ecy.wa.gov for questions.