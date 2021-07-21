Century Lane, Franklin Church Road Closed at Route 15 in Franklin Township, York County

Closures associated with Route 15 project in Adams and York counties

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that Century Lane and Franklin Church Road in Franklin Township, York County, were closed at the intersection with Route 15 as part of a resurfacing and safety improvement project on Route 15 from just south of York Springs in Adams County to just south of Dillsburg in York County.

Detours for both roads went into effect yesterday and will be in place until October 1, 2021.

Century Lane is accessible via Range End Road (TR-851). Franklin Church Road is accessible via Cabin Hollow Road (Route 4036) and Clearview Road (TR-888)

This work is part of a project that consists of ramp acceleration and deceleration lane lengthening, and intersection safety improvements. The entire pavement width, including roadway and shoulders, will be resurfaced and all guide rail will be replaced.

Other work includes milling, pavement construction and reconstruction, subbase, drainage improvements, rock placement, rock slope excavation, concrete barrier, pavement markings, signing and other work in Franklin and Carroll townships, York County and Huntington and Latimore townships, Adams County.

Hempt Bros., Inc., of Camp Hill is the prime contractor on this $19,398,074 project.

This project is expected to be completed in August 2023.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018