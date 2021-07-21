Mayor Bowser Urges DC Students and Families to Get Vaccinated and Receive Required, Routine Immunizations Ahead of School Year 2021-22

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser is reminding DC students and families that in order for students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the first day of the 2021-22 School Year on August 30, they must get their first dose of the vaccine this week. The Mayor also reminded families to schedule well-child visits and ensure students are caught up on required immunizations. Currently, the COVID-19 vaccine is strongly recommended for all students 12 and older, but is not considered a required immunization.

“Our message is simple: get back on track with required immunizations and if your child is 12 or older, get them vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Mayor Bowser. “After a school year where most of our students were apart from each other and from their teachers and coaches, it’s time for us to take the necessary steps to ensure a successful return to full in-person learning in classrooms across the District.”

District law and regulations require all schools in the District, including private, parochial, and independent schools, to verify student compliance with the immunization requirements as part of enrollment and attendance.

Using vaccinate.dc.gov to Make Appointments for Required Immunizations

Beginning next month, students and families will be able to schedule appointments to receive their required immunizations through vaccinate.dc.gov. Appointments will be at participating DC Public Schools (DCPS) and public charter school locations, and families can make an appointment regardless of a student’s school of enrollment. Participating school sites will be partnered with pharmacies and hospital-based providers. While many sites will offer walk-up COVID-19 vaccination opportunities, families will be asked to make an appointment for required immunizations so that providers have time to access a child’s immunization history. Families can go to vaccinate.dc.gov to sign up to receive updates about immunization appointments.

Families are still encouraged to call their child’s doctor now to schedule an appointment for their vaccines and annual physicals.

Walk-Up COVID-19 Vaccination Sites (12+ and older)

Anacostia High School, Tuesday-Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

DC residents who are 12 and older, show proof of residency, and receive their first dose of the vaccine at Anacostia HS can receive a $51 VISA gift card

Ida B. Well Middle School, Wednesday – Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

New site, opens Thursday, July 22: Dorothy Height/Benning Library, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Thursday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Additional DCPS COVID-19 Vaccination Sites

DC Health continues to provide targeted COVID-19 vaccination opportunities to the community at six DC Public Schools. The clinics are open to all District youth, not just DCPS students. As adjustments are made to vaccination sites, residents are also reminded that they can find opportunities to claim their free COVID-19 vaccine, including at pharmacies and clinics across all eight wards, by going to vaccines.gov. The current schedule for school-based COVID-19 vaccine clinics is listed below. The most recent and current schedule will be posted on vaccinate.dc.gov.

Cardozo EC (1200 Clifton St. NW), 9am – 2pm The school will have a first dose clinic on 7/27. For more information, please call (202) 727-5148.

H.D. Woodson (540 55th St. NE), 9am – 2pm The school will have first dose clinics on 7/21 and 7/28. For more information, please call (202) 724-2287.

Roosevelt HS (4301 13th St. NW), 9am – 3pm The school will have a first dose clinic on 8/7. For more information, please call (202) 727-6333.

Dunbar SHS (101 N St. NW), 9am – 3pm The school will have a first dose clinic on 7/24. For more information, please call (202) 476-5464.

Ballou SHS (3401 4th St. SE), 9am – 3pm The school will have a first dose clinic on 7/31. For more information, please call (202) 476-5464.

Anacostia (1601 16th St. SE), 9am – 3pm The school will have a first dose clinic on 7/31. For more information, please call (202) 727-6333.

Consent policies vary by provider, and the DCPS vaccine clinics will be operated by multiple providers. Students and families can call ahead to learn more about the consent policy at a specific site.

Additional Opportunities to Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Residents can find the closest available vaccination location at vaccines.gov or by texting their zip code to GETVAX (438829) in English or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish. Residents who are unable to leave home to get vaccinated can call 1-855-363-0333 to make an appointment for a free at-home vaccination.