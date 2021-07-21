Perseverance is the Cornerstone of Resilience According to David Chersonsky
Perseverance is the Cornerstone of Resilience According to David ChersonskyPHOENIX, AZ, USA, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sending something into the unknown with no possibility of it working is pretty chancy. Expecting it to work and send back results, information and valuable recoveries is asking even more from what might be impossible. As a result, when NASA decided to give a name to its rover that was expected to travel across Mars bit by bit on little wheels, Perseverance was a very good choice.
David Chersonsky has seen perseverance repeatedly in his career. Being involved with helping new businesses start has more than its share of the personal quality in those who pull off a new launch and make it stick.
Long understood as a term reflecting a person sticking it through thick and thin, perseverance often gets confused with being stubborn. However, David Chersonsky argues the two concepts are very different from each other. Stubborn is just that, being blockhead about something regardless of how much evidence there is to do something different or act in another manner. It borders on stupidity at times in the extreme. Perseverance, in David Chersonsky's opinion, involves the opposite by staying committed to a course intelligently but not shying away from the first challenge experienced either. David Chersonsky has seen the personal attribute in action as he helps businesses get started; some new entrpreneurs just have a natural spark that keeps them going.
The beauty of perseverance comes in how it transforms a person’s character. Simply put, David Chersonsky points out that perseverance involves not stopping when you fail the first time at something but instead getting back up and trying again. And we’re not talking about little failures like missing a green light at the intersection or not getting picked for an office football pool for $20. Instead, failures that help build perseverance are the big ones, like missing out on a promotion you really worked hard for or starting a new business only to see it dry up in a few months and not take off. That’s the hard stuff to come back from and try again. It’s easy to give up in these situations, David Chersonsky agrees; most people would do the same. Getting back in the ring and trying again, especially after still smarting from the pain of loss being recent, is what takes some backbone and guts.
Perseverance gets even harder when your personal support system starts working against you. We all have friends, family and acquaintances who cheer is on when things are going great. However, sometimes out of misguided concern, those same folks can be our greatest critics, holding us back from trying one more time. More than one small business owner can likely remember a family member, maybe even a spouse, asking that painful question, “Is this really a smart idea?” Yet, David Chersonsky reminds folks from his experience some of the most successful small business turned big successes went through much worse, with their original creators practically bootstrapping out of a car for a home until investment materialized for that first big launch.
David Chersonsky believes the beauty of practicing perseverance comes in its downstream side-effects. Working through a failure and reaching a better results builds experience. And that in turn also builds another valuable leadership attribute, confidence. It’s not enough to have a good idea for the market or a new direction; you also have to have the nerve to believe in yourself and see the effort through. Confidence is that part of character that gets stronger with experience, overcoming one challenge after another. So perseverance could very much be seen as a catalyst for many of the leadership qualities people admire in successful company owners, sports athletes, religious leaders, politicians and figures that the public looks up to, in David Chersonsky's experience.
Whether it’s a personal achievement, building a computer, winning a legal case, raising a child to adulthood successfully or opening a business, every great effort needs individual perseverance to succeed. If the great things were free or easy, everyone would do them and there wouldn’t be anything unique or worth trying. David Chersonsky notes perseverance separates those who excel from the rest, not because they are the best, but because they keep trying even after losing and achieve greatness anyways.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here