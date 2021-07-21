Wild West of Myrtle Beach, Inc. expanding operations in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Wild West of Myrtle Beach, Inc. (Wild West), a boots and apparel retailer, today announced plans to expand operations in Horry County. The more than $2.5 million investment will create 40 new jobs over the next five years.

Founded in 1996, Wild West is a family-owned and operated company that retails and distributes men’s, women’s and children’s boots and accessories.

Located at 3683 Ralph Ellis Boulevard in Loris, Wild West’s expansion will include a 50,000-square-foot distribution center to support the company’s e-commerce division.

The company will begin hiring immediately. Individuals interested in joining the Wild West team should visit SC Works.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $100,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Horry County to assist with costs related to the project.

QUOTES

“My family and I are extremely excited to bring Wild West to the Loris area and continue to grow our business in Horry County. I was born in Loris Hospital and raised in Tabor City, N.C. Before founding Wild West, my parents owned and operated Worley’s Clothing – retail clothing stores located in Tabor City and Loris through the 1980s and 1990s. Choosing the Loris Commerce Park for our expansion feels like things have come full circle. I’m very grateful for the opportunity to come home and contribute to this great community.” -Wild West of Myrtle Beach, Inc. President Austin Worley

“We are always thrilled to see one of our existing family-owned businesses grow its presence in our state. We celebrate Wild West’s decision to expand and create 40 new jobs in Horry County, and we look forward to their continued growth.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“The expansion of Wild West’s existing operations in Horry County signals yet another vote of confidence in the workforce and the strong business environment here in South Carolina. Congratulations to Wild West, and we look forward to the company’s continued success.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are honored to have Wild West announce its third purchase in our county. Small businesses are a huge asset to Horry County, and we appreciate Wild West and their trust in our community. We appreciate the Myrtle Beach Regional EDC, South Carolina Department of Commerce, city of Loris and the council and staff of Horry County for working together to bring this project to fruition.” -Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner