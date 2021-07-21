Neil Solomon Named as Fourth Partner in National Plaintiff's Firm Zinda Law Group
Zinda Law Group, a national personal injury firm, has named attorney Neil Solomon as a partner in the firm.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zinda Law Group, PLLC., a national personal injury and trial law firm, is proud to announce attorney Neil Solomon’s promotion to Partner at the firm. Over the last six years, Solomon has served as a stalwart advocate for hundreds of clients, giving a voice to those who have needed his help. He focuses his practice on catastrophic personal injury, wrongful deaths, gas explosions, automobile and trucking accidents, traumatic brain injury cases and more.
Prior to joining Zinda Law Group, Solomon practiced law for years with respected defense firms in Texas, representing some of the largest corporations and most powerful insurance companies. Through his many successes, he gained crucial insight into defensive strategy. He has taken tremendous pride in putting his unique perspective and breadth of experience to work at Zinda Law Group.
“As I begin this new chapter with Zinda Law Group, I appreciate the opportunity to work alongside such a talented, dedicated, and passionate group of people,” Solomon said. “I look forward to continuing to fight for our clients and am excited about the future."
Zinda Law Group, founded by John C. "Jack" Zinda, handles personal injury cases exclusively, including car accidents, trucking accidents, wrongful death, dog bite cases, motorcycle accidents, premises liability, burn injuries, brain injuries and more. Inc. magazine named the firm to the "Inc. 5000," which features the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in America every year. Zinda Law Group was the only personal injury firm in Central Texas selected for the 2018 list.
“Neil is one of the best trial lawyers I have had the honor of working with. His dedication to the practice of law is only exceeded by his devotion to his clients,” Zinda said. “Over the last several years, Neil has worked on many of the most meaningful cases the firm has handled. I am excited to see what the future brings as a partner in the firm.”
Along with Zinda and Solomon, firm partners Joe Caputo and Burgess Williams lead the firm in its mission to provide compassionate and effective legal representation for injured clients. Zinda Law Group currently has offices throughout Texas, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona and Florida. The firm continues to grow steadily, with over 25 attorneys and more than 80 staff members.
Zinda Law Group is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm with offices across Colorado, Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, and Florida. For more information, visit https://www.zdfirm.com or call (888) 988-7063.
Kelsey Balzli-Yarbrough
Zinda Law Group
+1 800-863-5312
email us here