PuLSE Institute President, Racial Justice Advocate Tina Patterson to Write Book On Race and American Law

Tina M. Patterson, Esq., is the President and Director of Research at The PuLSE Institute, Detroit's national anti-poverty think tank.

Patterson’s book on race and American jurisprudence is coming as the country is reexamining use and application of the law after the George Floyd murder trial

Floyd’s murder forced every system and institution under a microscope to deeply examine the centuries of racism and discrimination that have continued to enslave Black socioeconomic progress.” — Attorney Tina M. Patterson, Esq.