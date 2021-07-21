For Immediate Release: Wednesday, July 21, 2021 Contact: Jim Dorfschmidt, Project Manager, 605-210-2212

Chip Seal and Fog Seal Projects to Begin on S.D. Highway 75, S.D. Highway 20, and U.S. Highway 85 This Week

BELLE FORUCHE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says crews will begin chip seal and fog seal projects on portions of S.D. Highway 75, S.D. Highway 20, and U.S. Highway 85 starting Wednesday, July 21, 2021. The contractor will move from one project to the next in the scheduled following order:

S.D. Highway 75 – Project begins north of Highway 20 to the North Dakota state line. The chip seal and fog seal will take place Wednesday, July 21, 2021, through Saturday, July 24, 2021.

U.S. Highway 85 – Project begins 10 miles north of Buffalo and will continue north for six miles. The chip seal and fog seal will take place Saturday, July 24, 2021, through Monday, July 26, 2021.

S.D. Highway 20 – Project begins at Camp Crook and will head east to Highway 85 in Buffalo. The chip seal and fog seal will take place Monday, July 26, 2021, through Thursday, July 29, 2021.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through all projects with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. Delays of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours. The contractor will be working Monday through Saturday for the duration of the projects.

Loose gravel will be present on all projects for a period of 36 to 72 hours after each day’s chip seal application. Traffic is advised to travel 45 miles per hour or the posted speed limit if it is less than the advised speed during this timeframe. Permanent pavement striping is scheduled to be applied seven days after the chip seal on each project.

The prime contractor on this $1.7 million project is Asphalt Surface Technologies Corp. from St. Cloud, Minnesota. The completion date for these projects will be Thursday, July 29, 2021, with permanent pavement marking to follow.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511. Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-