Renowned Korean Neurosurgeon and Expert in AI Joins Solve.Care to Help Drive Digital Health Transformation
Dr. Uhn Lee is appointed to the company’s advisory board, further strengthening its position as a leader of blockchain technology for healthcare solutions.
Experienced and proven professionals are the backbone of Solve.Care, and Dr. Lee is no exception to this rule.”SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solve.Care, the healthcare technology platform company leveraging blockchain to improve how healthcare is managed, accessed, and delivered has announced the appointment of Dr. Uhn Lee to its Advisory Board. Dr. Lee will champion the company’s objective of using the latest cutting-edge technology to improve the healthcare industry.
As one of the country’s leading neurosurgeon, Dr. Lee has more than 35 years of experience in surgically treating Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and tremor. He currently practices at Gachon University, Gil Medical Center in Korea. Specializing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the future of healthcare, Dr. Lee is also Director of AI Healthcare Platform Research Lab at Gachon University. Prior to this, he was Chairman of the AI Healthcare Consortium and Director of AI-based Hospital Preparatory Committee. In 2016, he oversaw the deployment and introduction of the IBM Watson for Oncology service in Korea, before going on to become Director of IBM Watson Cancer Center Gil Medical Center.
Over the course of his career, he has played a leading role in multiple medical societies, including as President of the Korean Society of Geriatric Neurosurgery, President of Korean Neuromodulation Society, President of the Korean Surgical Society of Movement Disorders, and President of Korean Society for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery. He was also a visiting Professor of Montreal Neurological Institute attached to McGill University in Canada. A renowned academic, Dr. Lee has contributed extensively to his field of research and is a regular on the events circuit, delivering keynote lectures to governments and industry officials across the medical, legal, economic, and technology sectors.
Apart from driving the global digital transformation for healthcare, Dr. Lee will also focus on the company’s efforts to expand and solidify its presence in the Korean market. Commenting on this appointment, Dr. Lee said, “We are living in a pivotal time for the healthcare industry. The past year has shown us that there are immense benefits that can be experienced by the healthcare industry if it were to embrace cutting edge digital technologies. Solve.Care is a company that shares my philosophy in employing digital technology to improve healthcare. They are leading the way in implementing the technology of the future in an industry that desperately needs it. By working hand in hand with the technology industry, healthcare practitioners can revolutionize their methods and ensure that the patient experience and outcomes remain at the heart of what we do.”
Dr. Lee joins the Solve.Care Advisory Board alongside other industry luminaries such as James Moran, former U.S. Congressman, Dr. David Randall, Executive Director of the American Research and Policy Institute, Karen L. Bowling, Former Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of DHHR, Michael Kessel, President and CEO of Cleveland Clinic Canada, Jack Friou, Former Senior Vice President, Director of Government Relations at Aflac, and Ashis Chawla, MD and Urologist at Cleveland Clinic Canada.
Pradeep Goel, CEO of Solve.Care said, “Experienced and proven professionals are the backbone of Solve.Care, and Dr. Lee is no exception to this rule, he is the very proof of it. We are immensely proud to welcome an esteemed neurosurgeon of such high regard as Dr. Lee to our team. As a leading expert in the field of AI for healthcare, we look forward to working with him to revolutionize care coordination, improve access to care, reduce benefit administration costs, and provide sovereignty and flexibility to physicians in Korea and the world over.”
Dr. Lee’s appointment comes fresh on the heels of the launch of Solve.Care’s Global Telehealth Exchange to 20 countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.
