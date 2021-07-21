The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Wyoming Endorses The Steinberg Law Group as the Top Mesothelioma Law Firm
Being exposed to and inhaling just one fiber of asbestos is enough to cause mesothelioma and/or other asbestos-related illnesses to develop decades later.
A mixture of asbestos and cement was used to produce roof shingles for decades throughout the twentieth century.
Pipefitters are at a higher risk of exposure to asbestos than most due to the hands-on nature of the job.
The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Wyoming Endorses The Steinberg Law Group as the Top Mesothelioma Law Firm - Experience/Resources/ResultsCHEYENNE, WYOMING, USA, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Wyoming is dedicated to providing the best possible legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer. Anyone wishing to discuss their legal and/or medical options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with an attorney from The Steinberg Law Group.
The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Wyoming has endorsed The Steinberg Law Group because of their vast experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, The Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients.
Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2020 were exposed decades ago.
Wyoming’s reliance on the oil, power generation, mining, vermiculite and chemical industries is a major cause for concern for residents of the state. Additionally, Wyoming has twelve known asbestos occurrences, which may explain why Wyoming’s mesothelioma mortality rate is one of the highest in the nation. Natrona and Laramie counties have experienced the most issues with asbestos-related illnesses while Casper Mountain and Laramie Mountain were sites of commercial asbestos mining until the early 1920s.
Known jobsites, companies and locations with asbestos exposure in Wyoming include, but are not limited to, W.R. Grace, Casper Mountain deposit, Laramie Mountain deposit, Brown Bear deposit, Smith Creek deposit, Beaver Creek deposit, Fire King deposit, Frontier Refining Company, Frontier Supply Company, Amoco Oil Company, Husky Oil Company, Investors Oil Company, White Eagle Oil Corporation, Sinclair Oil Company, Sinclair Refining Company, Consumer Oil & Refining Company, Fargo Oil Company, Continental Oil Company, Empire State Oil Company, Mutual Oil Company, Pan American Petroleum Corporation, Colorado Oil & Gas, Standard Oil Company, Cambria Fuel Company, Midwest Refining Company, Utah Oil Refining Company, El Paso Natural Gas Company, Wyoming Refining, Producers and Refiners Corporation, Mobil Oil Company, Exxon, Texaco, Chevron, FMC Corporation, California Pipeline Company, Forest Products Treating Company, Monolith Portland Midwest Company, Food Machinery and Chemical Corporation, Stanolind Pipe Line Company, T.W. Boyer, University of Wyoming, Wyoming State Hospital, Hot Springs Light and Power Company, Lander Electric, Light and Power Company, Black Hills Power and Light Company, Pacific Power & Light Company, Hot Springs Light and Power Company, Mountain States Power Company, Natrona County Electric Company, West Virginia Power Company, Buffalo Northwest Electric Company, Glen Rock Powerhouse, Salt Creek Central Power Station, Laramie River Power Plant, Allied Chemical Company, Stauffer Chemical Company, San Francisco Chemical Company, Wycon Chemical Plant, Wyco Chemical Company, Montana-Dakota Utilities Company, Northern Utilities Company, Wyoming Coal and Iron Company, Casper Supply Company, Construction Specialties Company, Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad Company, Petrotomics Company, Union Tank Car Company, Plateau Supply Company, Sheet Metal Products Company, Union Pacific Railroad Company, Union Pacific Coal Company, Diamond Coal and Coke Company, Gebo Coal Company, Owl Creek Coal Company, Wyodak Coal and Manufacturing Company, Teapot Coal Company, Kemmerer Coal Company, Lion Coal Company, Black Hills Power Incorporated, Penn Wyoming Copper Company, S & H Construction Company, Becker Brewing & Malting Company, Cabot Carbon Company, Jefferson Lake Sulphur Company, Kaiser Engineers, Incorporated, J. W. Denio Milling Company, Perkins Power Company, Sheridan County Electric Company, Sheridan Sugar Company, Holly Sugar Corporation, Great Western Sugar Company, Wyoming Sugar Company, Pure Oil Company, Texas Gulf Sulphur Company, Boise Cascade Kraft Corporation, Homestead Mining Company and the F.E. Warren Air Force Base.
For the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of The Steinberg Law Group can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you.
States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut, Florida, Texas and California. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit www.mesotheliomaoptions.com/contact/ now.
Robert L. Steinberg
The Steinberg Law Group
+1 888-891-2200
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn