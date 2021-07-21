Global Healthcare associated Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market is estimated to be US$ 6666.5 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period - by PMI

/EIN News/ -- Covina, CA, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Healthcare associated Infectious Disease Diagnostic market accounted for US$ 3481.3 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 6666.5 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.50%. Diagnostic testing for healthcare-associated infections is being more widely used around the world to address adverse outcomes linked with HAIs and make informed treatment decisions. As a result of the rise in the number of persons with HAIs, physicians in hospitals are increasingly using innovative and rapid diagnostic tests, adding to the segment's growth. The use of molecular diagnostics has steadily moved from research-based highly sophisticated tests to general usage by a diverse spectrum of end-users, particularly for HAIs.

The report "Global Healthcare-associated Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Infection Type (Urinary Tract Infections, Surgical Site Infections, Hospital-acquired Pneumonia, Blood Stream Infections, Gastrointestinal Infections, and Other Healthcare-associated Infections), By Product Type (Consumables and Analyzers/Instruments), By Test Type (Traditional Diagnostics and Molecular Diagnostics), By End-User Type (Hospitals, Clinics, ASCs, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030."

Request a Free Sample Copy of this Business Intelligence Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4115

Key Highlights:

In 2018, F. Hoffmann-La Roche was involved in 23 successful diagnostic partnerships, which increases its product availability to targeted consumers.

In February 2020, Abbott launched Next-Generation Heart Rhythm Management Devices In Europe, introducing State-Of-The-Art patient app and Bluetooth connectivity

Ask for a Discount on the Current Pricing @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-discount/4115

Analyst View:

The high prevalence of infectious disorders, as well as their increasing occurrence, are important drivers driving the global healthcare-associated infectious disease diagnostics market. Furthermore, rising government initiatives for the development of proper healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, technological advancements in diagnostic equipment, and high awareness about disease diagnostics in developed economies are expected to drive the target market’s growth over the forecast period. However, the use of technologically improved visual diagnostic equipment in healthcare institutions in developing nations is a crucial and growing trend for worldwide market growth. This is another aspect that is expected to promote global market expansion in the future years.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Healthcare-associated Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Infection Type (Urinary Tract Infections, Surgical Site Infections, Hospital-acquired Pneumonia, Blood Stream Infections, Gastrointestinal Infections, and Other Healthcare-associated Infections), By Product Type (Consumables and Analyzers/Instruments), By Test Type (Traditional Diagnostics and Molecular Diagnostics), By End-User Type (Hospitals, Clinics, ASCs, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.”

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Healthcareassociated-Infectious-Disease-Diagnostics-4115

Key Market Insights from the report:

The Global Healthcare associated Infectious Disease Diagnostic market accounted for US$ 3481.3 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 6666.5 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.50%. The Global Chemotherapy induced acral erythema (Hand foot syndrome) treatment Market is segmented based on the infection type, product type, test type, end-user, and region.

By Infection type, the Healthcare associated Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market is segmented into Urinary Tract Infections, Surgical Site Infections, Hospital-acquired Pneumonia, Blood Stream Infections, Gastrointestinal Infections, and Other Healthcare-associated Infections.

By Product type, the market is segmented in Consumables and Analyzers/Instruments.

By Test type, the Global Healthcare associated Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market is segmented into Traditional Diagnostics and Molecular Diagnostics.

By End-user, the Global Healthcare associated Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market is segmented into Traditional Diagnostics and Molecular Diagnostics.

By region, the Global Healthcare associated Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America market dominates the global healthcare-associated infectious disease diagnostics market in terms of revenue currently, due to the high prevalence rate of infectious diseases coupled with the presence of proper healthcare system in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players operating in the global healthcare-associated infectious disease diagnostics market includes F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Diagnostics, Biomérieux SA, Becton-Dickinson & Company, Siemens Healthineers, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Sysmex Corporation, Beckman Coulter, and Danaher Corporation.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Study Deliverables

Study Assumptions

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology Executive Summary

Opportunity Map Analysis

Market at Glance

Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region

Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis

Investment Analysis Competitive Analysis

Browse Related Report:

To know more Contact Us: Sales Prophecy Market Insights Phone: +1-860-531-2701 Email: sales@prophecymarketinsights.com