VSP - Special Operations / Violation of Conditions of Release (VOCR)

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A102711

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Thomas Howard

STATION: VSP - Special Operations

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 7/20/2021 at 1640 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Upper French Hill Road, Morrisville Town Line, Johnson, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Justin Bertrand

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wolcott, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 20, 2021, at approximately 1640 hours, Troopers were on patrol when they observed a vehicle traveling 50 MPH in a posted 35 MPH zone on Upper French Hill Rod in the Town of Johnson. Troopers subsequently stopped the above described vehicle and identified the operator as Justin Bertrand, of Wolcott, VT.

Bertrand did not possess a valid driver’s license and had active court conditions stating he could not operator a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license. Bertrand was cited into Lamoille County Superior Court, Criminal Division, and the operator made personal arrangements to have the vehicle removed from the scene.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: August 25, 2021 at 1230 PM

COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.