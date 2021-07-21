Pavement Rehabilitation to Begin on Highway 14 From Blunt Junction East

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, July 13, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that work will tentatively begin on Monday, July 19, 2021, on a pavement rehabilitation project on U.S. Highway 14 from the Blunt junction east through the town of Blunt to mile marker 254.

Work will consist of joint spall repair, full and partial panel replacement, as well as sealing joints and random cracks. Work will also be completed to reestablish the gravel shoulders from the Blunt junction north on U.S. Highway 83 to Onida and east on Highway 14 to mile marker 254.

During all operations traffic will be carried through the work zones with the use of flaggers, pilot cars, traffic signals, stop signs, and lane closures as needed. It is likely that the contractor will be working in multiple areas of the project simultaneously. The contractor will have multiple lane closures throughout the project; therefore, the traveling public will want to stay vigilant when traveling through the work zones. Safety of the traveling public and construction staff are the number one priority.

The work zones will reduce the overall road width at various locations. These areas will move frequently as sections are completed. Over-width loads will still be able to maneuver the roadway with the help of the gravel shoulder. Drivers should be aware of their surroundings and the stability of their load when traveling through work zones.

This project has an overall completion date of July 22, 2022. The contractor anticipates completing all work by October 2021, weather dependent. The prime contractor on this $1.2 million project is Forby Contracting, Inc. from Hinckley, Minnesota.

