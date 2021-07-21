FENIX360 TO ADD EASY-TO-MINT NFT COINS TO ITS POWERFUL RANGE OF INCOME-PRODUCING TOOLS FOR ARTISTS & OTHERS
EINPresswire.com/ -- FENIX360 is pleased to announce that on or before August 9th, 2021 it will make available a NFT feature for its artists and other interested parties.
While the NFT industry is booming, it is still in its infancy, and consequently very easy-to-use tools for NFT creation do not yet proliferate.
FENIX360 has designed both an extremely simple-to-use NFT interface and NFT marketplace and adds this functionality to a growing list of powerful, and in many cases unique tools for artist income generation.
These include to date, a very simple system of selling any type of merchandise and/or tickets without the need for implementing e-commerce, a livestreaming feature that enables artists to broadcast from their living room with auto-charging of all viewers, an imminent “lasso” feature that enables an artist to see the precise location of their fans and to circle an area of high concentration and automatically send an invitation to perhaps a close-by gig, the ability to use FENIX360 to post on all other social media and the ability to incorporate all other social media in FENIX . Most importantly,. FENIX 360 allows artists and anybody else to build a unique and comprehensive app in 20 minutes and distribute it either to a closed circle of friends or make it available to everybody on the FENIX360 platform.
ABOUT FENIX360
In 2018, FENIX began building a blockchain ecosystem designed to facilitate earning a living for all musicians with a dedicated following, however small or large. The principal was that FENIX should provide all revenues to the artist apart from the modest percentage necessary for running the FENIX business. And that FENIX should continually create new tools for the Artist to enhance their earnings. Since that time, in what FENIX describes as an “evolution to a revolution”, FENIX has focused on making the core feature of its ecosystem- being able to build a unique, content-filled APP in 20 minutes- available to any type of artist and indeed anybody, as the basis for a completely new type of social media. FENIX360 is proudly represented by 300+ FENIX GLOBAL CELEBRITY AMBASSADORS www.fenix360.net and www.fenix.band .
Allan Klepfisz
