Emergency Medical Services for Children Advisory Council to Meet July 22, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE July 21, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C.—The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control's Emergency Medical Services for Children (EMSC) Advisory Council will meet Thursday, July 22 at 10:00 a.m. This will be a virtual meeting. The purpose of the council is to advise the department on matters concerning preventive, pre-hospital, rehabilitative, and other post-hospital medical care for the state's children.

The meeting proceedings will be open and available to the public via Microsoft Teams using the information below:

For more information, contact Connie Thompson, EMSC coordinator, at (803) 545-4486 or thompscl@dhec.sc.gov.

