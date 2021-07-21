Veteran-Owned Altruistic Joe Pours a Cup of Cheer for Charitable Giving

Libby and Jamie Jenks Enjoy a Cup of Altruistic Joe Coffee Altruistic Joe Coffee

One all-American online coffee retailer is filling coffee cups while answering the call of duty.

Great Coffee You Can Feel Good About.” — Libby and Jamie Jenks

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent Reuters survey shows 64% of adults consume a cup of coffee every day. Whether black, with cream and sugar or even decaffeinated, the taste of fresh roasted beans is the way to start the day. Americans prefer coffee, not tea, to give them the boost that they need. In fact, coffee aficionados would rather miss their morning shower than to go without that first cup of java, and one all-American online coffee retailer is filling their cups while answering the call of duty.

Meet Libby and Jamie Jenks, owners of Altruistic Joe Coffee, a veteran-owned, online small business sourcing coffee from independent, sustainable farms around the world, fresh roasted just before each order ships, with 20% of all net proceeds going to charitable causes. The mission behind this family-owned business is to sell “Great Coffee You Can Feel Good About.” CharityNavigator.org hand-vets every worthy cause. Each non-profit Altruistic Joe donates to has 4 stars or higher and at least a 90% score for accountability and transparency. Some organizations Altruistic Joe Coffee currently supports are: Global Health Centers for Disease Control Foundation, Fisher House, Pet Smart Charities, and the World Resources Institute.

This hard-working couple from the Midwest, who both have a background in Chicago’s restaurant and bar industry, opened a company committed to impeccable service and delivering a superior product. Et voilà, Altruistic Joe Coffee was born! Jamie, an Indiana University Kelley School of Business graduate, is a retired veteran with over twenty years of service in the United States Coast Guard. As a search and rescue helicopter pilot, he proudly served with dedication under the motto “so others may live.” Now, Libby and Jamie launched an initiative to further help others by offering individuals, as well as groups, an opportunity to create their own charitable coffee label with their own custom website, supported and fulfilled by Altruistic Joe. Regardless of the size of your charitable organization, large or small, they will work with you every step of the way to customize your label.

The Jenks are dedicated to the community and want to move beyond the walls of their business to make a difference. Whether you want to raise funds for uniforms for a local sports team or own a large non- profit organization, they use their years of experience in this field to make everything seamless. The result will be a great product you can be proud of and 20-40% of each sale (depending on the price point) will go directly to your fundraising campaign. How fabulous is that! The best way to get started helping your cause is to visit the 'Fundraising' page at AltruisticJoe.com to learn more about this exciting opportunity.

Altruistic Joe also offers subscriptions to their coffees, and in addition to year-round blends for those who enjoy keeping things consistent, they also offer rotating seasonal single-origin beans from independent farms around the world. Whether a light-medium Ethiopian roast or fresh beans harvested from the hills of Guatemala, Altruistic Coffee is the place to go for authentic, single-origin beans. The uniquely sourced beans, raised by sustainable family farms, give you the perfect cup of liquid gold every time.

For more information about the good work Altruistic Joe is doing for the community, or to order a great bag of coffee beans, visit www.altruisticjoe.com, or you can contact Libby and Jamie Jenks at cs@altruisticjoe.com.

