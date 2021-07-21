Greenville Federal Credit Union announces the hiring of a new CFO
Greenville Federal Credit Union announced the addition of Phil Barnhill as Chief Financial Officer.GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenville Federal Credit Union announced the addition of Phil Barnhill as Chief Financial Officer.
In this new role, Barnhill will lead the credit union’s financial and accounting team and join the executive team.
Barnhill is a licensed Certified Public Accountant with a solid career in leadership positions, including as Assistant Controller at Southern First Bank most recently. Prior to that he excelled in a number of financial specialist areas including as Account Manager at USA Risk Group and Senior Audit Associate at Johnson Lambert. Barnhill has a B.S. in Accountancy and M.S. in Professional Accountancy – both from Clemson University.
“We are pleased to welcome Phil to our team to help us navigate new accounting regulations and the ever-increasing complexities of Greenville Federal Credit Union in this time of transformation,” said credit union CEO, Paul Hughes. “With changes mandated to Loan Loss accounting in 2022 as well as our developing business in Commercial loans and other areas, Phil’s expertise will help us position our credit union for growth and stability in the future.”
“I am excited to join the well-established team at Greenville Federal Credit Union during a time of great growth and opportunity,” Barnhill said. “I look forward to guiding the credit union through the changing accounting landscape while continuing our primary focus of serving our members.”
Founded in 1968, the $360 million credit union continues to experience steady growth in the Upstate with more than 32,000 members, five branch locations and 89 employees. The credit union’s community-based charter allows anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Greenville County to join. The National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), an agency of the federal government, insures all accounts up to $250,000. Learn more at www.greenvillefcu.com
Link to story and images online: https://www.greenvillefcu.com/press-releases/greenville-federal-credit-union-announces-the-hiring-of-a-new-cfo
About Greenville Federal Credit Union
Greenville Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial alternative to traditional banking with five branch locations in Greenville, Greer, and Mauldin, South Carolina, serving more than 32,000 members. The more than $360 million credit union was founded by nine teachers from the School District of Greenville County as an educator’s credit union in 1968. In 2001, the credit union approved a conversion to a community-based charter to serve anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Greenville County. The National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), an agency of the federal government, insures all accounts up to $250,000. For more information, please visit the credit union’s website at www.greenvillefcu.com or call 864.235.6309.
Catherine James
Greenville Federal Credit Union
+1 864-263-4840
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn